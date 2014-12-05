Revolutionary SkidSteer Attachments Trench Forward Not Backwards

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2014 --SideTool, an industry game changer and innovator in the construction industry, introduce a revolutionary new SkidSteer attachment allowing operators to trench forward not backwards. This improves efficiency, accuracy and the ability to bid very competitively on projects.



Traditional heavy equipment places the tool in front of the skid steer while driving backwards. This has been the accepted design method for decades despite the obvious flaws of compromised visibility which impacts safety, slows work, increases the chance of injury and requires the support of shadow operators.



SideTool's innovative designs solve the visibility problem without sacrificing productivity. In fact, these designs improve productivity and efficiency by 40% or greater, thus adding a significant increase in profit for the contractor. The SideTrencher and Silt Fence Installer are the focus of the Trench Forward Campaign – SideTools are interchangeable between the SkidSteer and the Excavator to allow workers to take care of business faster and more accurately.



SideTool SideTrencher



The SideTrencher assembly attaches to SideTool's SkidSteer, allowing you to trench forward from the side, so the operator can clearly see what they're doing. Traditional trenchers either obscure visibility or don't allow a clear view of the trench being dug behind the vehicle. Either way, work is slower because the operator can't see everything they're doing at once.



But with the SideTrencher, operators can work faster and with enhanced accuracy while improving safety ratings. Trench forward capability offers 360 degree visibility and eliminates or reduces the need for a shadow operator which saves on labor costs on two fronts. This boosts your profitability and improves the work you deliver to your clients. Moreover, the operator is trenching forward next to the grade or on the stable road surface, as opposed to being on top of the grade which may be unstable or hampered by obstacles such as trees, rocks or fire-hydrants in medians, for example.



About SideTool Silt Fence Installer

The Silt Fence Installer works with both the Excavator and the SkidSteer and greatly improves the installation of silt fences. Traditional silt fence installers require the operator to drive backwards while facing the fence installer attachment and while being on top of the grade. This is not only awkward, but results in slow, tedious work with great capacity for inaccuracy. SideTool's silt fence installer offers perfect visibility and allows the use of the excavator bucket to remove rocks, roots and obstacles for a much more efficient, safer and faster install.



SideTool's Trench Forward innovation helps contractors upgrade their business efficiency to the next level by reducing costs and boosting bottom line revenue as a result.



