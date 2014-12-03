Champion Oil Announces Appearances of Diesel Motorsport Celebrities at PRI Trade Show

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2014 --Both Selanders and Fitzpatrick are schedule to appear at the Champion Booth # 1455 for autograph sessions on Thursday December 11th from 1:00 -2:00 PM, on Friday December 12th from 2:00 – 3:00 PM and on Saturday December 13th from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. The 2015 Diesel Motorsports Calendar will feature the two attractive young ladies with a variety of diesel vehicles.



The National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM) was formed October 17, 2007. Directors and principals of the association are Ron Knoch and Gene Mohney. Diesel Motorsports promotes all diesel motorsports associations, clubs and events across the country while offering support in marketing, production, insurance and sanctioning fees. The National Association of Diesel Motorsports is the only SFI Sanctioning body for diesel motorsports. Diesel Motorsports held over 60 events last year in every section of the country throughout the year featuring over 5 classes in drag racing and sled pulling.



Diesel motorsports encompasses all activities surrounding diesel engines in a variety of performance competition, including sled pulling, drag racing, land speed racing, dyno or mud bugging. Being a SFI approved sanctioning body gives creditability and safety guidelines to many different groups for their competitions. For more information contact Diesel Motorsports at http://www.dieselmotorsports.us/



Champion's Blue Flame Performance Diesel Motor Oil is a sponsor of NADM's Diesel Motorsports and is formulated with workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids. In addition, Champion Blue Flame Performance Diesel Motor Oil delivers unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horsepower and torque. Champion Blue Flame Diesel Motor Oils are purpose built for extreme protection and performance.



About Champion Brands, LLC

