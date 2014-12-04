Upcoming Film, "The Package" Is Currently Crowdfunding on Indiegogo

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2014 --Sue Keeton and Brian J Kronenberg are Los Angeles based filmmakers currently Crowdfunding on Indiegogo for a short film entitled: "The Package".



The Package is a coming of age story focusing around a young boy who ages out of foster care and wants desperately to take guardianship of his younger brother. Months before the system dumps him out on the street, Kyle (17) begins to take drastic measures to earn as much money as he can.



Along his journey, Kyle becomes involved with the local crime boss (Tony) and begins delivering mysterious packages to an unknown recipient.



Kyle has never failed, until today. Our story opens with Kyle waking up in a daze, unsure of what's just happened to him. The only thing he knows for sure is that the Package is gone!



The Package stars David Labrava as Tony, the local crime boss. Labrava is currently a television series regular on Sons of Anarchy.



Drew Cash stars as the 17 year old Kyle. Cash can be seen in Hatfields and McCoys episode: "Bad Blood.



Paige Herschell stars opposite Cash as Haley (17). Herschell most recently appeared as the swing actress in Steve Martin's / Edie Brickel's musical "Bright Star".



Check out the rest of the cast on The Package Campaign page.



About Sue Keeton

Sue Keeton is originally from the mid-west and graduated from the New York Film Academy and has written and directed over a dozen short films and commercials including the internationally award winning short film "A Separate Tribe". Keeton is a 2011 PGA Diversity Program Alumni. Keeton is also an active member of the Television Academy.



About Brian J Kronenberg

Brian J Kronenberg is originally from Atlanta and has worked all over the country as a Cinematographer / Producer. Brian graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design and has produced and shot over 50 short films, commercials, TV in character pieces as well as a feature film.



Together, Keeton and Kronenberg are the Co-directors and Co-writers of The Package.



https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-package-a-short-film/x/9096109