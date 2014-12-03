Flipbuilder Software - A New Method to Convert PDF Content to Page Flip Format

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2014 --Flipbuilder software is well known for its ability to create digital magazines that behave like real paper books. The eBook builder has made a real page flip effect easier to be brought. Anyone can create an ebook in less than ten minutes on any pre-design template, with no need of having some extra technical knowledge.



The team behind Flipbuilder recognize each need of their users. They help digital publishers to publish flip books on web and USB flash drives, allow them to send Zip flipbook files via mail and burn books onto CD as well as DVD. Their products have already won the heart of millions.

"We simply know the requirements of our people hence, we are trying to make the digital branding experience easier for them. We now recommended our users to engage people with the innovative flipbook technology," said Flipbuilder's team head.



Flipbuilder has launched many products already. It always provides cost effective products that meet the requirements of people. They offer a broad range of custom flip book development services. They have used the same idea for their website to create a user friendly interface.



They also revealed in their blog post that people can engage website viewers easily by using flipbooks. One may gain a lot of popularity among those who know the merit of amazing flip files which are published on Flash and HTML5. The amazing page flip animation and sounds make a website more readable. It enables the web content to be available on all devices including iPads, iPhones, android devices, windows. The Flipbuilder software automatically schedule and publish flipbooks in flash on PC and Mac, while for mobile and tablet it is HTML5. Being available with so many countries, its multi language support makes this software globally acceptable.



Those interested in this topic can develop their own eBrochures by using it at http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/



About Flipbuilder.com

Flipbuilder.com is the website of Wonder Idea Technology Limited, the company engaged in developing digital publishing tools for various platforms, including Windows and Mac. The company was founded in Hong Kong in 2008. They create a range of software for creating digital content. All tools and software are user-friendly and are available at affordable prices.