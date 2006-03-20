Seaborne Names New President, Adds Flights and WiFi Hotspots

Christiansted, St. Croix United States Virgin Islands -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2006 --Seaborne Airlines has named Marvin Ruthenberg its new President. He previously served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Ruthenberg brings Seaborne a wealth of industry experience. Prior to Seaborne, he held positions at Trans World Airlines as Vice President, Western Region, Cayman Airways as Vice President Technical Services, and President and CEO of Avitech Limited, an Aviation Consulting Concern with clients including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and the United States Air Force.



As its new President, Mr. Ruthenberg stated: “I would like to thank all of our loyal customers and the professional men and women of Seaborne who have stuck with us and worked hard over the past year to secure the future of this company. As we move into spring, we will slowly begin adding flights on peak travel days. These flights were made possible by the recent growth in the ranks of our flight corps. In another perk for business travelers, effective April 1st, we will add WiFi hotspots at both our St. Croix and St. Thomas stations. This service, provided by Ackley Communications will allow anyone with a wireless configured laptop to work gratis – before or after their flights.



Mr. Ruthenberg also responded to concerns raised by some regarding the level of St. Croix/St. Thomas air service. “This company remains highly interested in the state of St. Croix/St. Thomas transportation. It is our first and foremost position to safely provide the highest level of service between St. Croix and St. Thomas. We are aware there is a shortfall peak business period departures and are taking steps to address it. In fact, we have strategically realigned our schedule so we can provide more capacity in this market. As a side benefit to more flying, the number of available discounted seats we offered will also increase.



About Seaborne Airlines

Seaborne has safely operated in the Territory for over 14 years, employing over 120 Virgin Islanders and carrying over 150,000 passengers a year. Seaborne operates only twin-engine, twin-pilot, air-conditioned, and 15 passenger aircraft under the same rules as the major US carriers.