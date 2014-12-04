Barrett Foot & Ankle Institute of Phoenix Launches New Website for Patients

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2014 --Barrett Foot & Ankle Institute, a leader in podiatric medicine in Phoenix, AZ, is pleased to announce the launch of its new and improved website: http://www.your-feet.com. Dr. Stephen Barrett took the time to make sure the new site was designed to enhance the patient experience and serve as a resource for any questions patients may have.



"Overall it's a lot more educational for the patient versus the site we had before," said co-owner Jessica Ortiz.



New features of the website include:



- A freshly launched blog

- Numerous scholarly articles which will help patient better understand their diagnosis

- Before and after videos showing astonishing and immediate postoperative results

- A HIPAA compliant patient portal center which allows patients to virtually connect with office staff



The patient portal center is perhaps the biggest addition to the site, making it easier for patients to communicate with their healthcare provider and stay in touch with important issues relating to their medical care. Through the patient portal center, patients can schedule appointments, access lab records, x-rays, and medical history, as well as submit medication refill requests.



With a new website, Barrett Foot & Ankle Institute hopes to better educate patients about their diagnosis or foot problem and give them reassurance that something can be done to help them.



To find out more information about their newly launched website or information regarding their podiatric services, please call 480-478-0780.



About Barrett Foot & Ankle Institute

Barrett Foot & Ankle Institute is a leader in podiatric medicine in Phoenix, AZ and beyond. We offer gentle, personal, compassionate " State of the Art" care and specialize in minimally invasive and endoscopic foot and ankle surgery.



Barrett Foot & Ankle Institute

16601 North 40th Street #118

Phoenix, AZ 85032

480-478-0780

your-feet.com