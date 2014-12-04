Barrett Foot & Ankle Institute Covers Sports with Highest Risk of Foot Injury

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2014 --With the cooler weather upon us, it's the time to get outdoors and enjoy sports without the Phoenix sun beating down. Barrett Foot & ankle Instute treats athletes of all sports, but warn patients and other Phoenix residents to be wary of these sports that are most likely to cause foot injuries.



Basketball

All of the running and especially the jumping involved with basketball can lead to ankle injuries such as sprains and breaks. Luckily, mild sprains can easily be remedied with rest, ice and anti inflammatories.



Soccer

Much like basketball, soccer involves a lot of running. Again, this can lead to heel pain and other ligament issues. The best thing to can do when experiencing heel pain is to visit a doctor right away.



Football

In football, possible foot injuries include plantar fasciitis and what is called turf toe. This injury is caused by the sprain of ligaments around the big toe. It can be incredibly painful and can take weeks to heal.



For any foot injury whether caused by sports or another activity, visit Barrett Foot & Ankle Institute to be diagnosed and treated properly.



