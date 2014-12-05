Waste Management Solutions Company EnviroSolutions, Inc. Gains Local Navy Pilot's Appreciation for Recovered Valuables

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2014 --A Marine veteran and his active duty son, a Navy pilot, got a surprise last month when a typical father-son outing turned into a rescue mission for a lost valuable. On October 23, 2014, the father and son were enjoying a rare day together without the pressures of military life when they discovered an important flight bag had been thrown in the trash by mistake. The bag contained several crucial items, so its quick recovery was vital.



Fortunately, EnviroSolutions, Inc. was there to help. "Items that may be important to you or your company get thrown in the trash all the time," says an EnviroSolutions, Inc. representative.



The father and son called EnviroSolutions, Inc. right away and were directed to the nearest collection center. They then spent a unique and somewhat messy father-son outing looking for the flight bag with help from the EnviroSolutions team. Fortunately, the bag was found intact fairly quickly.



EnviroSolutions, Inc. reminds all their clients to use this story as a reminder to be careful of what they throw away, but also to act quickly. No matter how cautious people are, misplaced items are likely to be tossed, especially if their origin is uncertain or the items are in an unmarked, nondescript container, such as storing off-season clothes in a trash bag. In some cases, this could endanger others – for example, an old computer or hard drive could be thrown away by accident with important and or sensitive data still on it. If the electronic makes it to the landfill, the data is destroyed and cannot usually be retrieved. Any data remaining on the item could also fall into the wrong hands and be used for unscrupulous purposes such as identity theft, and the item's original owner would not know what caused the problem or how to fix it. EnviroSolutions, Inc. recommends always double-checking garbage bags for important items, and call EnviroSolutions as soon as possible if an item is lost.



