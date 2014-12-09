Waste Management Solutions Company EnviroSolutions, Inc. Prepares for Holiday Season

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2014 --EnviroSolutions, Inc. is "The Answer to Waste" for northern Virginia, Maryland, and the Washington, D.C. area. For twelve years, they've provided sustainable and environmentally-friendly waste management solutions to small businesses and large corporations. Their services include project planning, waste management, and several recycling programs, including waste management initiatives for restaurants, cafés, and other hospitality businesses.



EnviroSolutions, Inc. knows the holiday season is often the most wasteful time of year, with Americans producing as much as 25 million tons of waste. Most of this ends up in landfills, often because people don't manage their waste effectively. Retail employees in particular find the task of waste management during the holidays daunting at best and impossible at worst. The team at EnviroSolutions, Inc. offers these tips to retailers and individuals.



- Use less wrapping paper. Stanford University's grounds and maintenance blog tells us that if each family recycled or reused two feet of ribbon per year, they would save 38,000 miles of ribbon, enough to wrap a bow around the Earth. EnviroSolutions, Inc. also recommends using tins or recyclable boxes rather than wrapping paper, or wrapping small gifts in reusable items like old Sunday comics or magazines.



- Be careful with fires and lights. Turn off all lights when not in use, and avoid using Christmas lights that blink on and off. Avoid building wood fires except on truly frigid occasions, and close the flue when not using the fireplace. Consider stringing cranberries and popcorn rather than using Christmas lights, and replant a live tree rather than taking it to the dump.



