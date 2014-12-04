Champion Oil Awarded U.S. Department of Commerce Export Achievement Certificate

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2014 --The Export Achievement Certificate recognizes medium-size U.S.-based companies that have successfully entered the International marketplace. The presentation was held at an International reception during the Specialty Equipment Market Association's trade show in Las Vegas.



"We are greatly honored to have been recognized with this prestigious award," said Karl Dedolph, Director of International Sales. "Champion's top-tier products are only the starting point. The recognition really belongs to our management team that supported our global goals and provided outstanding contributions to our export programs. Logistics, marketing, technical, and manufacturing were also on board and devoted a lot of time and energy in providing changes to procedures, artwork, formulations, and assignments that had to be created for the business nuances specific to export."



In order to qualify for the Export Achievement Certificate, the nominee must be a U.S. company or institution that demonstrates success in export—either exporting for the first time or entering a new market.



Dedolph added, "Our International trade and exporting initiative has to first identify potential partners that understand our product offerings and have the ability to provide their customers first class service, support and distribution. Our partner in China, Guangzhou Aisheng Trading Co. Ltd, is a good example of a Master Warehouse Distributor that clearly fits the stringent criteria we have identified to disseminate our motor oil, chemical, additive and lubricant line in numerous provinces, demographics, applications, and strategic markets."



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 58 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693.



Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com