Johnson Precision Hires New Program Manager

Hudson, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2014 --Johnson Precision, a global manufacturer of thermoplastic injection molded components and assemblies to the medical device marketplace, is pleased to announce the hiring of Cassie Baker, a seasoned professional in the injection molding industry. Ms. Baker will assume the role of Program Manager within Johnson Precision's leadership team.



Ms. Baker comes to Johnson Precision after several years spent working as a Program Manager at Mack Molding, where she oversaw the development and manufacturing of the company's medical device products. During her tenure at Mack Molding, she provided sales and engineering support to several of the company's chief medical device programs, while also assuming responsibility for the design, construction and placement of injection molding tools.



Focusing on biomaterials, Ms. Baker obtained her Bachelors of Science in Biomedical Engineering in 2007 from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, located in Troy, NY. She also holds an Associates of Liberal Arts and Science in Engineering Science, which she obtained in 2004 from Hudson Valley Community College. Currently, she is pursuing her Masters of Science in Engineering Management from Arizona State University and is expected to achieve it in early 2016.



A certified Six Sigma Black Belt with LEAN experience and an intimate knowledge of ISO practices and standards, Ms. Baker's addition to Johnson Precision marks a valuable asset to a company that is intent on constantly furthering its quality, professionalism and leadership within the injection molding industry.



"We're truly delighted to bring Cassie aboard our team and can't wait to see how she lends her many talents to our processes and abilities," said Stefan Rasch, Chief Operating Officer at Johnson Precision. "Her veteran industry experience, extensive schooling and overall drive for innovation and leadership is exactly what we're looking for and I know that she's absolutely going to put herself and Johnson Precision in a position to succeed."



About Johnson Precision

Johnson Precision is a full-service supplier of medical device contract manufacturing and high-precision plastic injection molded components and sub-assemblies, conveniently located in Hudson, NH. With ISO certified partners in Malaysia and China, Johnson Precision collaborates with customers to add value, from design to market.