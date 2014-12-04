Kennedy Online Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Sports Equipment

Kannapolis, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2014 --Josephine Kennedy is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.Everything4Sports.com. The website features a wide range of sports equipment including equipment for golf, football, basketball, and baseball. The website also offers fan gear to make it easy for fans to support their favorite teams. Kennedy was inspired to start her website because she knew that sports were something that many of her friends and family were interested in. She wanted to provide products that customers could use to play sports, get better at playing sports, and support their sports teams.



There are many quality sports gear items offered within the merchandise of Everything4Sports.com. The website carries items including 49ers jerseys, Asics running shoes, golf shorts, Nike caps, men's golf belts, Adidas soccer balls, Wilson golf sets, New England Patriots jerseys, golf drivers, and much more. In the future, Kennedy plans to continue adding products to include more items for each category of her website. By continuing to add products, she hopes to keep the website fresh and interesting for returning customers.



Providing a wide range of sports equipment for the whole family is very important to Kennedy regarding Everything4Sports.com. Her goal is to have a website that offers gear for all kinds of different sports that people might want to play. She hopes to offer not just products for kids or for adults, but products that everyone in the family can use to play the sports that matter to them or cheer on their teams.



In addition to her main website, Kennedy is also launching a blog located at http://www.SportsOutfitsAndThingsNews.com. The blog will cover topics related to the products offered on her site. Kennedy will be writing about what is happening on the main website, what new products are offered on the site, sales on certain products, the products that are offered on the site, and the ways that these products can be beneficial. The goal of the blog is to connect with customers and provide them with information that might help them in making good purchasing decisions.



About Everything4Sports.com

Everything4Sports.com, a division of Kennedy Online Enterprises, LLC, is owned and operated by Josephine Kennedy.



Jospehine Kennedy

http://www.Everything4Sports.com

704-298-4008



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com