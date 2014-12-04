Deanne Worldwide Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Outdoor Products

Pittsfield, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2014 --Deanne Pfister is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.BuffysOutdoorFun.com. The website offers a broad assortment of outdoor products including grills, patio furniture, outdoor toys and games, camping gear, gardening items, and outdoor pet products. Pfister was inspired to start her website by her desire to make it so that families could enjoy the outdoors together. She wanted to sell products that would help customers break away from their electronics to go outside and enjoy time with their families.



There are many excellent outdoor products featured within the merchandise of BuffysOutdoorFun.com. The website carries products including latex dog toys, garden statues, fairy water fountains, patio fireplaces, pet playpens, garden hand tools, stainless steel gas grill, wicker porch furniture sets, Coleman camping tents, inflatable sofas, Kidkraft playhouses, and much more. In the future, Pfister would like to add inflatable toys for kids and other large outdoor items to the products already offered on the website. She hopes that by providing customers with a large selection of products she'll encourage customers to return for more fun products to use outdoors.



Providing a wide range of products that focus on fun for everyone in the family is very important to Pfister when it comes to the products offered on BuffysOutdoorFun.com. Rather than just focusing on products for adults or for kids, she has products that all the different members of the family can use. She even has products for the family pets so that these animals can participate in outdoor fun as well. These products are all offered at reasonable prices to make it easier for families to enjoy the outdoors without straining their budget.



To complement the main website, Pfister is also launching a blog located at http://www.OutdoorFunBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to the products on the site. Pfister will be writing about the products offered on her site, how these products can be used, and any new information about her website. The purpose of her blog is to help provide customers with a place where they connect with her. Customers are welcome to provide suggestions and feedback that relate to the website.



