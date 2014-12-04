FlipBook Creator Professional Is Now Ready for the Coming Christmas

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2014 --Flippagemaker Software Co., Ltd, who is devoted to developing the easiest to use Flipbook applications, announces the release of its latest invention. The renowned software developers have just recently released a newly-improved version of the flipbook software – the Flipbook Creator Professional.



The Flipbook Creator Professional comes with a new "bring backgrounds to life" feature; an added feature to the earlier Flipbook Creator. This professional version comes handy, embedded with 400+ predesigned templates and themes, 700+ predesigned backgrounds and 300+ online scenes; all available to its users, what more can be asked for. The Flipbook Creator Professional also has a small output Flipbook SWF size; this feature was added to ensure that flipbooks created by users load faster and quicker. These new features make the Flipbook Creator Professional the perfect tool of choice for quick and easy publication of Flash and HTML5 Flipbooks.



"This product has everything you could ask for in flipbook software, add hyperlinks, video, music, button, snap, photo effect, slideshow, text, and more. It's amazing!"

-Reviewed by rocker1976



With the Christmas season around the corner, Flipbook Creator users must be feeling they have gotten their gifts early.



For purchase and further enquires visit http://www.flippagemaker.com/



About Flippagemaker

FlipBook Creator Professional is the flagship product provided by Flippagemaker Software Co., Ltd. The software is a digital publication solution designed to help users create flipbooks, digital brochures, catalogs and flyers. It allows users to add photos, videos, hyperlinks, slideshows and many more forms of multimedia to flipbook. The platform independent software – developed to work perfectly on any computer and mobile device – takes its users to another level in flipbook designing and publishing.



If anyone would like to further information on the Flipbook Creator Professional, please contact: pr@flippagemaker.com