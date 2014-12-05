WHUK Introduces Advance Professional Grade WordPress Hosting Service over CloudLinux

Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2014 --Webhosting UK is pleased to announce the launch of its first service designed specifically for bloggers and online content professionals with a new range of Wordpress plans.



The new Wordpress hosting plans will combine Wordpress, the world's most popular blogging platform, with Webhosting UK's superior performance and customer service to deliver a range of plans that guarantee a premium experience. With Wordpress pre-installed with a carefully chosen bundle of plugins and a free domain name included, customers are able to get started with adding content in just minutes.



"We are excited to be introducing this new range of services that are targeted specifically at bloggers regardless of their technical background" James Anderson, marketing head of Webhosting UK explains. He adds, "Whether customers are looking to start their own blog for personal or professional reasons, our new Wordpress platform is designed to give you a head start so all you need to think about is the content."



An emphasis has also been placed on security with the new Wordpress platform. Security isolation and bad neighbour isolation are packaged with every plan to provide complete protection for all users from rogue websites. Customers also have the option to have their website scanned on a regular basis by Webhosting UK's new MTVScan security tool so that their blogs can remain clear of malware.



WHUK's new Wordpress hosting platform will be available in three tiers; the Starter plan, priced at £3.99/month, offers 2GB SAS storage, with the facility to host up to 5 domains; the Professional plan, priced at £5.99/month, provides 5GB SAS storage and the facility to host up to 20 domains; the line up is completed with the Platinum plan, priced at £8.99/month, which comes with 10GB SAS storage and can host an unlimited number of domains. All plans come complete with cPanel access for clients to manage their accounts and an unlimited amount of bandwidth.



About WHUK Wordpress Platform

One of the typical problem faced by most shared hosting clients is the occasional loss of performance, usually caused by unpredictable processes from the neighboring accounts, traffic peaks, ill scripts etc. WHUK therefore offers the solution over CloudLinux, which ensures that a resource intensive Website doesn't affect the other users over a shared server. It's one of the key advantages with this offering where resources of individual accounts are isolated, well managed resources, better security and performance, hence no overload and performance enhancement over the same shared environment, said a spokesperson from the company.