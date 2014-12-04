Book Your Man with a Van in London Now in Just 1 Hour

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2014 --http://www.bookyourmanwithavan.com have the largest available man and van fleet in London and the Home Counties and that means they can now deliver the fastest response times with their improved response time, increased van fleet and improved technology.



With a combination of GPS tracking systems and an increase of van fleet, Bookyourmanwithavan.com can now deliver a van to you anywhere in London within an hour. This meaning that they have become the fastest response time available.



A spokesperson for them said:



"With an increased amount of vans and GPS technology we can locate the nearest van to any call new out, this allows us to provide one of the fastest services in London".



Bookyourmanwithavan.com now offer convenient online booking, this latest feature offers a hassle free solution through an online booking interface



They also pride themselves to give their customers a well-organised and above-all, affordable, man with a van service.



Bookyourmanwithavan.com are number 1 for customer service because of their expertly-trained, hard-working and honest team, that are dedicated to their work and take pride in the complete satisfaction of clients. They all work in a careful, timely effort to get the job done professionally, quickly, and save you money.



About http://www.bookyourmanwithavan.com

Launched in 2014 they applied a unique logic to the removals sector, using ground transportation experience spanning 26 years they grew to the largest in London within just 90 days! Using this successful formula they launched services in Birmingham with a national roll-out plan for the rest of the UK by end 2015.



