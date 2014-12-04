California Dentist Volunteers for Missionaries and Orphans in Guatemala

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2014 --Folsom, California dentist Dr. Thomas Ludlow of Expressions in Dentistry and his daughters traveled to Guatemala in 2014 to provide volunteer care at the Tio Juan Dental Clinic. Here they offered aid and medical assistance for the missionaries and orphans of the region who are not able to provide for their own regular dental care. In addition to providing crucial dental treatment and general care to those who could otherwise not afford them, Dr. Ludlow and his daughters provided kits for oral health and hygiene for newborns connected to a nearby hospital, creating an opportunity for these babies to begin life with a foundation of proper dental health that would be otherwise elusive in those circumstances.



As a dentist, Dr. Ludlow knows how important it is not only for healthy teeth but for the health and well-being of the whole body to start and maintain a regimen of proper oral hygiene and regular dental office visits throughout one's life. Untreated dental diseases and conditions can develop into severe problems for other systems in the body, leading to heart disease, diabetes, bone loss and worse. For the underprivileged and unrepresented children of Guatemala, Dr. Ludlow's contributions of care and kits may help encourage some in the affected community to help prevent unnecessarily critical complications by maintaining simple at-home hygiene. Dr. Ludlow was able to provide firsthand treatment and emergency care to volunteer missionaries and children while there.



The Ludlow family purchased, gathered and assembled over 80 kits for newborns who were delivered at a charity hospital serving the poorest in the community, providing unheard of care packages for those infants sent home to appreciative households newly supplied with soap, caps, diapers, blankets, clothing and more. In a majority of those cases, these children wouldn't have had access to even one of those items.



