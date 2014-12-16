California Cosmetic Dentist Provides Wide Range of Procedures to Perfect Your Smile

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2014 --Folsom, California cosmetic dentist Thomas N. Ludlow, DDS, practices a full range of general and cosmetic dentistry, correcting a wide variety of cosmetic dental problems and redesigning brilliant smiles with modern techniques and technology like whitening, onlays, inlays, crowns and veneers. Whitening is a safe, quick and affordable way to enhance smile whiteness. Clarity and sparkle are improved via a simple application of custom bleach splints that are coated by the patient at home with a special bleaching agent every time they are worn. Wearing the splints for just a few hours each day allows the agent to work the stains out of tooth enamel without altering tooth structure or existing dental work. Once desired brightness is achieved, only periodic treatment is needed to maintain that brand new smile. Bleaching can correct tooth discoloration caused by staining, aging, or chemical damage from smoking, coffee and tea, and more. Over-the-counter bleaching agents may contain ingredients that damage gums and teeth, so it's preferable to use products recommended by a dentist.



Inlays and onlays are often made of porcelain, gold, or composite resin which are bonded to the damaged tooth. An inlay, like a filling, is applied inside the cusp tips of a tooth. An onlay is more complicated, extending over one or more of the cusps of the tooth to cover more significant damage. As porcelain becomes increasingly popular due to its strength and bone-like color, less patients request the use of gold, which is more noticeable. As a two-point procedure, inlay and onlay application requires two appointments. First, defunct filling or damaged or decaying tooth area is removed, and the tooth prepared for application. An impression is made by the dentist to ensure perfect fit, after which the inlay or only is fabricated in a lab. Second, the inlay or onlay is bonded to the tooth. These may last 10-30 years.



Extreme damage or deterioration of the tooth calls for a crown. Like inlays and onlays, at least two visits to the dental office are required. The first appointment focuses on decay removal, tooth shaping and fitting with a temporary crown. The following visit concerns fitting and adjusting the permanent crown. That crown is then cemented in place to create a like-new, healthy-looking tooth. Crowns are perfect for replacing missing teeth, supporting and correcting misshapen or broken teeth, fixing smile shape and correcting chewing or bite problems. They look completely natural and are ideal for treating emergency breaks and damage as well.



About Expressions in Dentistry

Expressions in Dentistry also provides basic veneer and bonding services in addition to crowns, whitening and inlays. To see what cosmetic procedures are available at Dr. Ludlow's practice, visit him online at http://www.folsomimplantdentistry.com