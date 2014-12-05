Purple Penny Online, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Baking Products

Ulysses, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2014 --Penny Pucket is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.PurplePennyBaking.com. The website carries a wide assortment of baking products including everything that someone might need to bake cupcakes and decorate them. Pucket started her website because she noticed that for baby showers and weddings more and more people were turning to beautifully decorated cupcakes rather than cakes. She wanted to build a place where customers could come to find everything that they needed to create these cupcake masterpieces.



There are many quality baking products featured within the merchandise of PurplePennyBaking.com. The website offers products such as Nordic Ware cake pans, cupcake holders, silicone baking cups, cake decorating tools, kid's baking supplies, airbrush food colors, batter dispensers, cupcake molds, Mastrad silicon spatulas, and much more. In the future, Pucket would like to add some more baking items such as molded cake pans and cookie sheets. She hopes that by continuing to add new products to her site she can provide customers with all of the items they need for baking.



Making her website into a one stop shop for cupcake making is important to Pucket regarding PurplePennyBaking.com. Her website is constructed so that both beginner and expert cupcake makers can create delicious cupcakes. The products offered on her site can be used throughout the entire process of cupcake making from the creation of the batter to the last decoration placed on top. She has products for children as well as adults so that everyone can get into the joy of cupcake making.



To complement the main website, Pucket is also launching a blog located at http://www.ThePurplePennyBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to baking and the products on her site. Pucket will be writing about different recipes, tips on making fondant, how to use fondant, how the products on her site can help with various parts of the cupcake making process, and decorating tips. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with the information they need to use the products on the main site successfully.



About PurplePennyBaking.com

PurplePennyBaking.com, a division of Purple Penny Online, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Penny Pucket.



Penny Pucket

http://www.PurplePennyBaking.com

(620) 356-2360



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com