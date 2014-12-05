Dudley Consultants, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality LED Lighting and Sound Systems

Surrey, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2014 --Bryce Dudley is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.LEDYourWay.com. The website features a wide range of products including microphones, speakers, LED lighting, and amplifiers. Dudley originally wanted to sell LED lighting because he was interested in the future of this more efficient power. This is a unique kind of lighting that uses less energy while producing long-lasting light without the need to change bulbs. He wanted to make sure that this and other new technology was available to his customers.



There are many high quality products offered within the merchandise of LEDYourWay.com. The website carries products including AKG microphones, LED work lights, Pyle amplifiers, unidirectional microphones, LED light lamps, lavalier microphones, Pioneer speakers, BIC speakers, and much more. In the future, Dudley plans to further expand the product lines offered on his website. By periodically updating the merchandise available, he hopes to encourage his customers to return to his store to see the new items that he has added.



Customer service is very important to Dudley regarding each sale made on LEDYourWay.com. He wants to make sure that his customers have positive experiences on the website by providing them with quality information about each of the products on his site as well as keeping them informed about every step of the purchasing process. His website is also organized in a way that helps to streamline the purchasing process.



In addition to the main website, Dudley is also launching a blog located at http://www.LEDLightingYourWayBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to the items that he has on his main website. Dudley will be writing about the products that are offered on his website, how these can be used, how the technology works, and what qualities set these products apart from products like them. The purpose of the blog is to help customers find the information that they need to make informed purchasing decisions.



