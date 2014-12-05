LTO Internet Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Organic Bath and Body Products

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2014 --Lorrie Olivier is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.OrganicBodyAndBath.com. The website carries a wide range of bath and body products that are custom made and handcrafted as well as organic. Olivier started his website because he found that there was a growing demand for organic products that could be customized to the wishes of the client. Many other websites offer drug store varieties and maybe various types of products, but not complete customization. He decided that he wanted to offer quality products that allowed people the option to specify additives of essential oils and fragrances so that people could feel good about using them and giving them as gifts.



There are many excellent bath and body products featured within the merchandise of OrganicBodyAndBath.com. The website offers products including natural sea salt and soy bath soaks, coconut oil soap, fragrance oil, natural bug replant, no water shampoo, whipped body butter, natural deodorant, lotion bars, and much more. The site offers a wide range of natural soap products that are sulfate and paraben free. In the future, Olivier would like to add more organic and naturally derived products including ones that are olive oil based. By continuing to add products, he hopes to make his website a great place to find any organic bath and body product you might need.



Providing quality products that are made fresh is extremely important to Olivier when it comes to the products offered on OrganicBodyAndBath.com. All of his products are free of preservatives, so they aren't even made until a customer places and order to guarantee freshness. Since each order is custom made at the time of purchase customers are able to order 14 different combinations of fragrances and essential oils. It may take a few days more to receive an order but the freshness is worth the wait.



In addition to his main website, Olivier is also launching a blog located at http://www.CustomOrganicBathProducts.com. The blog will cover topics that are related to natural bath and body products. Olivier will be talking about what is natural, the benefits of naturally derived body products, functions of different natural ingredients, and the chemistry behind deriving soaps without chemically derived emollients. The goal of the blog is to ensure that customers are better informed so that they can make good choices about the products they use on their bodies.



