JJR Solutions, LLC Launches Website Featuring High Quality Pet Supplies

Winston Salem, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2014 --John Robbins is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.MyPetsHomeSweetHome.com. The website offers pet supplies that are produced in the developed world rather than in third world countries to ensure high quality products. Robbins was inspired to start his website by his search for high quality products after adopting a dog that quickly tore through the cheaper products that he had purchased for him. After finding some high quality products that really improved the life of his dog, Buddy, he wanted to create a website where dog and cat owners could easily find durable products that would last for a long time.



There are many high quality cat and dog products featured within the merchandise of MyPetsHomeSweetHome.com. The website carries products including Walk Your Dog With Love dog harnesses, dog training collars, heated cat beds, pet toys, rolling dog carriers, and much more. One of Robbins's favorite products is the dog backpack. He has one of these for his dog Buddy. The dog backpack helps make Buddy calmer and easier to handle because it gives him a job to do. In the future, Robbins plans to continue adding products to his website as he finds more great products. The website will constantly be changing so that customers can always find something new.



Having a wide variety of unique and high quality pet products is very important to Robbins when it comes to the products offered on MyPetsHomeSweetHome.com. He hand selects all of his products to insure that he is providing his customers with superior products at great prices. He offers a lot of products that he actually uses with his dog and cats. Since he knows that these are quality products he can feel confident that customers will enjoy these products as well.



In addition to his main website, Robbins is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourPetSuppliesBlog.com. The blog will cover all kinds of topics related to pets. Robbins will be talking about his own pets, seasonal pet concerns, health problems that pets may experience, and the new products that he has discovered to use with his pets. The purpose of the blog is to connect with customers and give them extra information that might help them pick out different products for their pets.



