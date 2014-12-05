A-PDF Flip Book Maker: Cost-Effective Digital Flipbook Software Now Upgraded by a-PDF

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2014 --A-PDF Flip Book Maker is an easy to use application developed by A-PDF Software Company. It is a valuable solution for digital publishers from different countries. The software provides various flip book making templates and multiple output options.



A-PDF Flip Book Maker can do an amazing job of digital publishing when used on a personal computer. The software can help any writers publish their works online with easy steps. By using this software, one can create professional page turning publications that are easier to read, such as online eBooks, brochures, flip magazines, and wedding photo albums.



A single license of A-PDF Flip Book Maker is as low as $99, which is acceptable for the most individuals and businesses. One can create unlimited online flipbooks with a license key. The software is easy to use with a user-friendly interface. Users do not need to learn any programming. It has also been integrated with many pre-designed resources that help users save time, such as templates, themes, and background scenes. To better understand the importance of A-PDF Flip Book Maker, one is highly recommended to read some costumer comments about the software:



Mr. John Burton who comes from United Kingdom has tried this tool and reported: '' I have used A-PDF Flip Book Maker in a few days and it's really amazing to work with this software. Now all our companies are using it for all future projects. I have never seen software that looks simple but can provide an amazing and awesome service. We recommended it to others soon. Thanks very much to all developers of A-PDF Flip Book Maker.''



To sum up, A-PDF Flip Book Maker is a unique and professional software to create as fast as possible a unique online digital magazine for any kind of business.



To learn more about flip book maker tools, visit A-PDF official website at http://www.a-pdf.com.