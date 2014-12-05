Giant Breakthrough in Disability Prevention—Global Launch of 'IRT Research Model' by the UN-IDPD 2014

Fairfield, New Zealand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2014 --UNESCO–SAARC Alliance, HEC, SAIRI Research Initiative Pakistan. Pakistan earns an upright 'laurel of note' to its credit by presenting at the fore-front of the world academia, the first ever scientific research model of 'teratogenesis in the broad-spectrum perspectives of disability prevention'. The bench-mark research pinnacle, that is going to change the way—the world looks at the 'phenomenon of disability', is an outcome of nearly 1.5 decades' inquiry-probings on the subject by the multidisciplinary arch-researcher Professor Qadhi Aurangzeb Al Hafi. The ground-breaking research document is primed for over 1900 universities of the globe, along with the UN agencies, the international hierarchies of legislation, policy making and the regulatory authorities.



The IRT model and theory was demonstrated through a multi-academic scientific research colloquia, at Higher Education Commission, Pakistan. The colloquia consisted of 21thematic orientations, 18 confluences, 11 symposia and over 19 scientific demonstrations and 5 thematic confabs.



The UN-IDPD 2014 demonstration session of IRT model was organized at the Higher Education Commission. Well-attended by academicians from all over the country, the auspicious demonstration event was presided over by the Minister of Special Education, Disables' Empowerment and Rehabilitation Mr. Asif Saeed Manais. An assembly of high-profiled inter-disciplinary experts participated into the panel discussions and the thematic confab.



Despite the huge developments in 'medical measures' like vaccine-inoculations, and their massive encroachments, the past 45 years have witnessed an enormous rise in complexities of pre-birth as well as post-birth disabilities. Diverse manifolds of new 'Types & Forms' of structural as well as functional abnormalities have appeared on the medical scene. More the medical advancements claim to reach the paramount of success, more the graph of consequential complexities tends to reach the maxima of the recorded human history— the core 'underlying causality' is iatro-teratogenecity.



The term 'iatro-teratogenesis' or the iatro-teratogenicity, refers to the deadly spectacle-manifestations and pandemic out-breaks of 'irrational medications' that are administered during pregnancy or in lactation periods.



Notably, most of the prevalent drug-formulations are predominantly based on complex chemical-compositions, which, essentially, do pose serious threats to the physio-chemical synchrony of fetal tissues—thus, eventually leaving the baby on severe vulnerabilities of life-long disabilities—both, structural as well as functional.



Not only are these embryonically 'non-compatible' hefty drug-formulations hard to be absorbed by the fetal tissues,—but also their chemical structures remain intransigently 'tough-enough' to be broken down and processed by the fetal cells in the same time-frame and interval-break-intermissions, as those of the mother's body-cells.



During this course of ultimate 'dis-synchrony' in complex dynamic-interplay of chemicals, the fetal body-cells are left with no margin-latitudes other than bearing heavy toxic burdens at the very initial stages of cell-formations and organogenesis—and, ultimately persisting on worstly devastating complexities of physical and mental abnormalities.



At very core of the problem, under-lying source-reason is 'irrational & obscured' medication— Irrational, because—how can it be rationalized to alleviate the common-cold symptoms, or to relieve the temporary nasal-achings or ordinary headaches of a mother at the 'very expense' and cost of 'life-long disabilities' of the baby.



And obscured, —understandably, due to the identical fact that most of the prevalent drug-compositions are, embryonically non-compatible, but nonetheless these are administered during pregnancy—because,---however, they do bear the fascinating enough 'safety-signs' like '100% secure for both, —'the mother and the baby' and 'no adverse-effects noted'…etc.



"The chemical mechanism of these drugs is not that simple as publicized by these 'allegedly false' and massively 'misleading safety-claims', that are made by the corporate controllers of medical world—the pharmaceutics' profiteers, who use to promote these 'silently salient genocides' through highly crafted and 'well-tailored' campaigns involving 100% biased, pre-inclined research studies that are funded, predisposed and 'course-plotted' by the same parties, and then publicized by these 'profiteers-backed' media" —denouncingly points out the research-study.



"Such drugs and chemical-compositions must be brought under strict international legislation, in order to safeguard the lives of massive proportions of 'unborn babies', that prone to predisposal of detrimental devastations" pleads the groundbreaking research cessation.



This forth-rightly stark 'crux' of the devastating 'perplex-crisis' has been documented by the 'IRT Research Model', which brings forth sensitive-most questions and key-concerns to be addressed by the global hierarchies including UN, and henceforth, calls for international legislation on the subject-matter.



SAIRI in collaboration with UNESCO organized the demonstration at HEC. The collaboration comes as an offshoot of the UNESCO-SAARC Academic Alliance and aims at making formidable strides towards ensuring that meaningful effort is directed towards eliminating causal factors of disabilities. The landmark reference work is entirely objective and absolutely unbiased research study of its type as compared to the earlier research models and studies.



Key-concern of Dr. Aurangzeb Hafi's research is circumscribed in the 'frame-of-reference' of 'disability-prevention'—before-the-occurrence, by addressing the diverse spectrums of underlying 'causal-factors'. Dr. Hafi also served as head of projects concerning the disable population during Tsunami-2004, and maintained liaisons with UN and concerned agencies thereof.



The cutting-edge research is a 'judiciously upright' and a 'humanely sane' call to the collective conscience of the world, to come forth to raise voice for those, who are unable to raise voice for themselves—the babies, yet unborn—but perilously prone to severe life-long disabilities—the voiceless—the left-behind population living with multiple forms of disabilities—the neglected part of the society.



Professor-emeritus Dr. Zaki, Dr. Ashraf, Mr. Fazil Cheema, Dr. Shafiq Jallandhary, also expressed their deep sense of concern regarding the issue and paid salutations to the upright accomplishments of Professor Dr. Aurangzeb Hafi, in the area of disability prevention.



About Dr. Khalida M Khan

Dr. Khalida M Khan, holder of the UNESCO chair of watershed conservation and community education, who is also a post-doc moderator of SAARC-UNESO alliance, presented a brief summary of the first Post DESPO report of 2014, the KAKHTAH multiversity, and extended special tributes to Prof. Hafi, on the official launch of IRT model, on behalf of the UNESCO and the University of Punjab.



"By virtue of Prof. Hafi's worthy contributions, Pakistan, incontrovertibly, now, stands on verge of becoming the world's 'research capital', in disability-prevention realm-orbs of scholastic academic foci" expressed Dr. E.M. Nawaratne and Dr. Faisar N.M. in their message.



The honorable chief guest Minister Asif Saeed Manais gave his closing address and complimented the pioneering efforts made by the IRT Model's principal investigator Professor Qadhi Aurangzeb Al Hafi. He further applauded the research work and the self-less dedicated efforts put in by Prof. Hafi. He ensured that all efforts would be made to make sure that the recommendations put forward by Dr. Hafi shall be implemented in true letter and spirit, and no stones would be left unturned to see that all factors that attribute to the cause of disabilities, are eradicated.