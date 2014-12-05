Unravel the Beauty of the Tranquil Emerald Backwaters of Kerala with Compass India Holidays

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2014 --Kerala the southern state of India or God's own country as it is fondly known stretches along the Malabar Coast on the south western side of the Indian peninsula. Much like its backwaters this region of the South of India has a gentler, more relaxed and leisurely pace. A holiday in South India with its tropical climate and abundant greenery is a wonderful contrast to the somewhat frenetic and dry North of India. It also offers a perfect peaceful respite from the maddening crowds and chaos of the cities.



From the coasts that are lined up with coconut palm trees, spice growing cardamom hills, and lush green sloping tea hills to the tiger and elephant reserves, this verdant state enthralls you with its scenic sultry landscape, distinct culture and warmth.



The backwaters, a chain of brackish lagoons and lakes lying parallel to the Arabian Sea coast are an integral a part of the lives of its people and a kaleidoscope for the visitors to see the rural and real life in the heart of Kerala.



Kumarakom and Alleypey –the "Venice of the East "are the two major starting points for boat-cruises with spectacular lagoons and vast network of canals. In this maze of shimmering water, village life has evolved completely independently from the world that depends on roads. Hundreds of villages string along the banks between paddy fields and mangroves with green shady palms arching over the canals.



The best way to explore this beautiful backwater world is through a cruise that takes you on an unforgettable trip aboard traditional houseboats called "Ketuvallams". The traditional Ketuvallam has emerged as the mascot of Kerala Tourism and a short cruise or stay on one of these is a must on every travellers itinerary .These Ketuvallams are built from jackfruit tree wood, tied together with coir ropes and interestingly not a single nail is used in the making .The newer versions of these houseboats are specially designed with luxurious, modern accessories and lavishly furnished with spacious en-suite bedrooms, open lounge, a dining area, a sun deck and a fully equipped kitchen.



Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd. offer exciting tailor made exotic South India tour packages that include a memorable overnight cruise through these scenic Kerala backwaters.



In an exclusive chat with Mr. Durjay Sengupta, the CEO of Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Sengupta elaborated that, as with every touristic destination, there are pros and cons to consider. Compass India Holidays, the luxury travel management company takes great pride in providing the best and most luxurious options for the discerning traveller, delivering impeccable and seamless service. He further mentioned that " the backwaters of Kerala are world renowned, and many operators have come out with their version of the experience ranging from the bare boned to the luxury. Sometimes that could compromise quality and have glaring issues to deal with like mosquitoes, or humidity and heat, water drainage problems on board and lack of hot water." His company goes to great lengths and extensive research to have on board only the best, recognized and government approved luxury houseboat operators.



They ensure that these luxury air-conditioned houseboats are fully equipped with state of the art modern day luxuries with an experienced crew on board. All the safety measures and eco-friendly norms are adhered to keep the unparalleled beauty of these gorgeous lagoons intact. Great care is taken to dispose of garbage, with minimal usage of plastic and solar power is used to generate electricity on board.



Unwind aboard this luxurious vessel meandering through the canals past local villages, lush green paddy fields, churches and temples. Enjoy the picture perfect coconut –fringed Kerala backwaters with abundant aquatic life and animals such as the otters, turtles and beautiful migratory birds, admiring the water slinking past as you sip cardamom tea from the deck on the top, losing all sense of time and place. Relish the pleasures of the sumptuous Kerala cuisine cooked on-board & relax with traditional Ayurvedic therapies & yogic treatments.



Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd. offers a blend of the tradition with modern to make it an enchanting and incredible experience in God's own country.



About Compass India

Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd. is a luxury tour operator with 15 plus years of experience in designing customized and specially crafted tours for their clients.



From cultural, historical tours to culinary trips, wild life tours and yoga retreats, Compass India offers an array of choices to acquaint you with the very spirit of this enigmatic subcontinent.



