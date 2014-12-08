Digiarty Software Keeps Pace with New DVD Copy Protections for Personal Movie Backup

Sichuan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2014 --As of today, Digiarty Software Inc., a persistent multimedia program developing company, has supported almost all the new forms of copy protections after keeping track of packs of lately released DVDs, including Lionsgate's The Expendables 3 and Disney's Maleficent. It proves the technical progress in the featured product WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and other related software.



According to techradar.com and torrentfreak.com, it's officially legal for UK citizens to rip and copy DVDs, CDs and ebooks for own personal use, starting from October when UK government acknowledged that it was finally the time to change the copyright-infringing regulations for legally acquired DVDs or other media contents. With the assistant of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, movie fans are now enabled to rest assured of format shifting a DVD from one device to another, making digital copies to personal online (cloud) storage medium only if the DVDs are purchased by their own.



"Several movies have been leaked online recently. Maybe it is what propelled the recent strictness of copy protection by the DVD distributors like Sony and Lionsgate," analyzed by Rick from Digiarty's Technical Support Team. "Many people reported that they had trouble ripping DVDs like expendables 3, but our latest version of DVD ripper can support them perfectly."



WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is a Multilanguage-supported and Windows-based DVD ripping software program featuring super fast speed and high quality maintaining. It converts a DVD to an MPEG-4/H.264, AVI, WMV, MPEG, M2TS, FLV or MOV video file, rip DVDs for playback on Apple iPhone/iPad/iPod/Apple TV, Android tablets and smartphones, Sony and Microsoft game consoles, WP8 and so on. It is also capable of copying the main title of a DVD to a DVD folder or file (.iso) without quality loss.



With the very high-end technologies, it helps watch How to Train Your Dragon 2, 22 Jump Street, If I Stay, Hercules and more movies on iPad Air 2, iPhone 6 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 4, HTC Desire 816, Sony Xperia Z3, Chromecast, HTC One M8, Surface Pro3, Fujitsu and Aquos without limitation.



Pricing and Availability

Since the developer is running a pre-Christmas special offer, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum that supports the backup of old and new DVDs is available at $29.95, for a limited time only. Anyone in and outside UK is welcome to download the full version from http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/xmas.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in multimedia software based on Windows (8), Mac OS X (10.10) and iOS (8), which provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including DVD Rippers, Video Converters, DVD Author, DVD copy software, online video downloader, audio video player, multimedia streaming app, etc.



To find out more about Digiarty, please visit http://www.winxdvd.com/