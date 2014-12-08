Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2014 --DataTracks, a trusted name in regulatory compliance services, attended the Controller Summit held at Westin Copley Place, Boston on December 03 and 04, 2014.



The summit was organized by CFO Publishing and was the first event of its kind. The focus of the event was on the changing role of the Financial controller and the technologies driving the industry. Prominent speakers at the event included finance stalwarts from different companies like Microsoft, Dell, and Heineken. The event also covered the importance of leadership in finance function and transformation in accounting processes spanning the globe. The insights shared by industry leaders on best practices was well received and thoroughly appreciated by the audience. DataTracks also attended the event, building on its efforts of being at the top of financial reporting and associated services.



Balaji Muthukrishnan, VP XBRL Services said, "The Controller Summit provides us with unique opportunity to address the right audience for our XBRL services. We have been a preferred provider for SEC filings services and solutions and we continue to be on top of developments in the regulatory compliance space. Our services help clients spend their time on their core activities while allowing us to handle their SEC filing requirements."



Apart from the traditional outsourced services, DataTracks also provides a cloud-based disclosure management solution for filing with SEC. It is a multi–user collaborative platform with advanced data linking capabilities, reducing manual intervention and ensuring numerical integrity.



Monica Umesh, VP Business Development said, "The industry is evolving rapidly and there is an increasing influence of technology in EDGAR HTML and XBRL filing process. DataTracks with its expertise has been tracking the industry pulse and has been successful in mapping the customer requirements with its filing solutions. Our varied offerings are designed after understanding the client's requirements and are an easy fit to their compliance ecosystem."



DataTracks has been increasing its footprints in the XBRL market and currently provides its services in US, UK, Ireland, Singapore and India.



About DataTracks US

DataTracks US is part of DataTracks Services Limited http://www.datatracksglobal.com, leaders worldwide in preparation of financial statements in XBRL and iXBRL formats for filing with regulators. DataTracks prepares more than 12,000 XBRL statements annually for filing with regulators such as SEC in the United States, HMRC in the United Kingdom, Revenue in Ireland, ACRA in Singapore and MCA in India.