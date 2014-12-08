Holiday Getaways in Florida Made Simple with Favorite Vacation Homes

Kissimmee, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2014 --Keeping life simple for travelers spending the holidays near Florida's iconic theme parks Favorite Vacation Homes takes luxury conveniently mainstream. The user-friendly site offers clients a luxurious home away from home via well-apportioned rentals. With every detail considered the Florida rental site provides an extensive list of houses, villas, condos and townhomes located just 15 miles from Disney.



Debbie Nieves, manager at Favorite Vacation Homes said of the amenities in each Kissimmee area vacation rental, "To put it simply, the homes we offer our clients are gorgeous. Everyone of them has fine furniture, décor and all the details that make a vacation fun. For the kids we have flat screen TVs in the living room and all bedrooms as well as heated pools and WiFi. The homes also have upgraded kitchens should our guests want to prepare meals during their stay."



Luxury home rentals range in price from $104 for a condo that sleeps six to a house for twelve at $245 per night. Adding the personal touch, the Favorite Vacation Homes staff offers recommendations for the locale's best kept destination secrets.



