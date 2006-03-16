Biomaxx Systems Inc. accepted as member for Bioenergy Australia

Toronto, Ontario Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2006 -- Biomaxx Systems Inc. (Other OTC: BMXSF) is pleased to announce that the company has been accepted as a member of Bioenergy Australia (http://www.bioenergyaustralia.org). Bioenergy Australia was established in 1997 as a government industry forum to foster and facilitate the development of biomass to energy conversion, bio based product development and liquid fuels. Bioenergy Australia is concerned with all aspects of biomass and Bioenergy including the production, technical aspects and the commercial, economic, social, environmental, policy and market issues affecting the alternative fuels industry. The founding members of Bioenergy Australia include Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation (RIRDC) and the Australian Greenhouse Office (AGO) of the Australian Government’s Department of the Environment and Heritage, which manages the programs under the Australian Government’s $1.8 billion climate change strategy.



Biomaxx Systems is excited to be a member of Bioenergy Australia and the opportunity to be involved in the Bioenergy and ethanol industry in Australia. Dr. Stephen Schuck, the manager of Bioenergy Australia states - “I look forward to working with BioMaxx Systems in Australia to further develop the Bioenergy and biofuels industries.” Bioenergy Australia is an organization fostering the development of Bioenergy in Australia and consisting of some 50 member organizations from both the government and industries sectors. Our organizations are in agreement that there is a growing and considerable interest in biofuels in Australia, including ethanol production. According to Dr. Schuck, Australia has a national biofuels target of 350 million liters biofuels by 2010, with several government measures supporting biofuels. The Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation, the lead organization and co-founding organization for Bioenergy Australia had authored a report ‘Wood for Alcohol Fuels – using farm forestry for Bioenergy’, a topic which is closely related to the BioMaxx Systems’ business model.



Bioenergy Australia currently has 50 member organizations, both from the private and government sectors. Bioenergy Australia has a wide spectrum of members and include; Alstom Power Ltd.(Power generation, transportation and power service), Rio Tinto (mining and mineral exploration), Babcock and Brown (Financing firm), Stanwell Corp. (Government owned energy co.), Western Power Corp (Renewable Energy supplier), Collex, Ergon Energy and many more. A complete list of the Bioenergy Australia members is available at - http://www.bioenergyaustralia.org/members.html



About Biomaxx Systems Inc.



Biomaxx Systems Inc.’s corporate mandate is to promote clean, efficient and safe energy alternatives and to reduce emissions and control green house gas emissions for the Global alternative fuel markets. Biomaxx Systems Inc. plans to develop proprietary biotechnology processes to improve the efficiency of fermentation process used to produce bio-fuels and intends on licensing this technology.



Biomaxx Systems Inc. also provides professional consulting services in the fields of Biotechnology, Bio Fuels, Renewable energy and related specializations. Biomaxx will leverage the knowledge of our experienced professionals and consultants with distinct specializations in the key areas of biotechnology and bio-energy. Biomaxx Systems Inc. is a Canadian company with international reach, covering most global markets.



Safe Harbor Statement:



This release includes forward looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



For further information please contact:



Biomaxx Systems Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@biomaxxsystems.com



Copyright © 2006 Biomaxx Systems Inc. All rights reserved

