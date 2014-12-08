California Cosmetic Surgical Center Offers Hair Transplantation During Winter Months

El Cerrito, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2014 --Oakland, California cosmetic surgeon Dr. Gabriel H. Patino provides skilled hair transplantation procedures for clients in Oakland, Berkeley, and surrounding areas of California at his practice, the Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito. Millions of Americans suffer from hair loss and may not know that there are many varieties of treatment available. The most effective solutions will be provided by a surgeon like Dr. Gabriel Patino, who is an experienced hair loss surgeon.



Hair transplant surgery provides immediate, visible results. During the procedure, hair is taken from an area of abundance on the head and replaced in the areas where hair loss has occurred. Up to 95% of transplanted hairs will remain alive and continue to grow and thicken. Since transplants will not prevent future hair loss or reverse the process of hair loss, Dr. Patino commonly suggests both hair transplant surgery and a regimen of Propecia. Some clients who are averse to taking prescription medication may benefit from a topical solution instead. Dr. Patino of the Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito specializes in a wide variety of advanced surgical and non-surgical cosmetic solutions, skin rejuvenation and hair restoration, helping clients achieve healthy, youthful, natural results.



About The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito

The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito can treat current hair loss and help prevent future hair loss with the application of advanced techniques and technology. Dr. Patino and his team work closely with each client to provide specific treatment options best suited for their needs. Though over-the-counter solutions are available, including topical products like Minoxidil, that boast FDA approval, the results of such products can be unclear and widely varied. The medication in retail treatments is weaker than that found in prescription treatments, and the application process is messy, inconsistent and demanding. Certain orally taken medications like Propecia and Finasteride effectively reduce dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a testosterone byproduct that causes hair loss, and results are less noticeable than those of skilled hair transplant surgery.



