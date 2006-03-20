Aarvis LLC announces a more effective approach to email marketing

New Hartford, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2006 --Aarvis LLC, (http://www.aarvis.com) an email-marketing firm based out of New Hartford, New York announced today that they will be providing personalized email marketing products and services to businesses of all sizes.



Aarvis provides an email-marketing product called Campaign Intelligence (CI) in a web-based hosted product or an installed software product. (CI) enables a client to build and manage email lists, create powerful email campaigns and track the results of those campaigns.



Aarvis has enabled their clients to directly connect to their customer’s databases through Microsoft SQL server, PostgreSQL, Oracle and MySQL via a JDBC Driver. No longer do you have to upload your current database information to an online server. This reduces time and increases security by keeping client information where it continues to reside today.



Aarvis also has a revolutionary JAVA based email server/message transfer agent called XMS. This prevents a company have from having to purchase multiple servers for email campaigns. XMS has the ability to deliver up to 1 million emails per hour, increase deliverability, perform bounce management and handle unsubscribes seamlessly.



