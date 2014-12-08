Rudolph, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2014 --Sweet Bread Ministries founder Bruce Van Natta announced today that his organization will again collaborate with the Prison Book Project for the ministries annual year-end book drive. The Prison Book Project, the largest non-profit organization of its kind, provides books and much-needed, appropriate intellectual diversion for over 2 million incarcerated American souls. This Christmas time contribution is part of a continuing commitment supported largely by Van Natta's own book sales and general funds of his ministry.



Sweet Bread Ministries has a long history of providing humanitarian aid throughout the United States and the world. Since 2008, this ministry has donated books to prisons and jails with a combined retail value of over $150,000.00. Prison libraries are poorly funded and minds often languish. Non-profit organizations like these are the only realistic source inmates have for intellectual and spiritual improvement.



"Prisoners are an easily forgotten population. By sending these books we provide an opportunity for rehabilitation through spiritual education to those who need it most," says Van Natta who urges everyone to join his efforts.



To donate to the 2014 book drive or to learn more about Sweet Bread Ministries visit http://sweetbreadministries.com/donate/



About Bruce Van Natta

Bruce Van Natta is an author and humanitarian who's latest memoir "A Miraculous Life" describes his incredible recovery from a severe trucking accident. Van Natta's brush with life and death has stumped medical professionals all over the world and he was recently featured on the History Channel's show 'Medical Mysteries Decoded'. Using this second chance on life, Bruce Van Natta began a nonprofit organization called Sweet Bread Ministries that raises funds and helps people in need. Sweet Bread Ministries has built a boys and girls orphanage in Honduras, a church in India, helps support orphanages in Honduras and Moldova ; and sends reading material to prisoners and the poor all over the world. He inspires audiences everywhere with his positive message of hope and good will.