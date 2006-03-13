ERP Software for Food Manufacturing Requires Product Differentiation

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2006 -- According to Rebecca Gill, vice president of Technology Group International (TGI), “food and beverage manufacturers require special technology functionality from ingredient tracking with substitution to lot number and property tracking.”



Enterprise 21 is the food and beverage technology solution from TGI. Unlike generic ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solutions, Enterprise 21 is clearly differentiated with requirements serving the food and beverage sector.



Overview of Enterprise 21 Manufacturing System Features:

• An online product configurator allows for quick and easy quoting that is completely integrated with the manufacturing plant floor. Rules-based configurations allows for multiple levels of product specific attributes which are utilized within pricing sheets, throughout inventory control, and manufacturing.

• Allows for definition of both multilevel formulations and bills of material (BOM.)

• Where-used functionality enables rapid access to all finished goods utilizing a specific component material.

• "Mass replace." Food manufacturers can query on all BOM's which have a certain ingredient and mass replace that ingredient for quick updates.

• Formulations and BOMs are easily duplicated and updated. Multiple versions of the original formulation/bill are numerically controlled.

• Automatic "yield" calculation for raw material utilization based upon BOM and routing yields. Actual usage variations from standard amounts are easily recorded. Substitutions are easily recorded as well.

• Cost variances from standard amounts are tracked and reported.

• Inquiry screens enable tracking of production runs through the production recording process.

• Machine downtime can be recorded by multiple reason code.

• Employee exposure to hazardous chemicals is automatically tracked.

• Lot numbers are tracked from the raw material stage through shipment of finished goods.

• Inquiry screens provide the ability to trace shipped product back to specific finished good product lot numbers, and further back to the specific raw material numbers used to manufacture each finished product.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



