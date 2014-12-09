Glorifying Reviews, Consistent Approach Places Transparent Merchant Services Among the Top Tier of Merchant Service Providers in the U.S.

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2014 --The no-nonsense approach taken by Transparent Merchant Services (https://www.trytransparent.com), in delivering hassle-free merchant services with no-strings-attached, has resulted in glowing reviews coming in from around the web. These reviews effectively rank the Scottsdale, Arizona, based provider in the upper echelon of POS services providers nationwide.



In November, 2014, Topcreditcardprocessors.com issued a national press release, ranking Transparent Merchant Services as no. 6 in the country. Key factors that were involved in the ranking included: upfront fees, customer service, reliability, marketing tactics, reputation (and more).



Shortly thereafter, Topcreditcardprocessors.com issued a no. 1 ranking for Transparent, placing them at the very top of the list for "Best Tablet POS Companies," after scoring them 99% (out of a possible 99%) on their scorecard.



But the top-grade reviews and rankings didn't stop there.



During November, Cardpaymentoptions.com scored Transparent with their highest possible score, an A grade across the board.



Inclusive of the grading was a top ranking for:



-Sales and Marketing Tactics

-Costs and Contract Terms

-Complaints and Customer Service

-Better Business Bureau Report Card



"In terms of how Transparent does business, I'm generally impressed. With no early termination fees or other junk fees, and with complete disclosure of most other fees, they blow the industry standard out of the water," raved Tom DeSimone in an early August, 2014, write-up for MerchantMaverick.com, in which he awarded Transparent four stars.



You can learn more about Transparent's worry-free merchant services moniker and low-fee processing by visiting them online at: http://www.trytransparent.com



About Transparent Merchant Services

Transparent is a merchant processor offering a simplified service for small-to-medium businesses. Transparent offers a better solution for accepting payments whether in-store, online, or both. For a small monthly and per transaction fee, Transparent charges the direct rates issued by the major credit card associations with no additional or hidden costs. Tailored to the growth of your business, Transparent goes the extra mile with a service that is free of sign-up fees, contracts, and commitments: only trust and confidence.



