FlipHTML5.com Adds an Example Flipbook About iPad Air 2 to Its Showcase

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2014 --FlipHTML5, a leading digital publishing platform, today announced the launch of its latest product showcase demo, utilizing the iPad Air 2 as the base template. Inspiring users to promote their products in an innovative, digital way, the latest update boasts realistic and engaging features that show-off product offerings for the modern consumer audience.



"As technology advances, physical objects like magazines and scrapbooks are increasingly introduced to the digital world, while maintaining select real world qualities," said Anna Lee, chief designer at FlipHTML5 and creator of the new demo. "The latest software demo upgrade empowers companies to showcase products in an appealing, digital platform that is easily digested by customers, and further lends itself toward our mission to redefine the publishing industry."



Reflecting the power of the company's flip-focused software offerings, the latest demo equips users with easy-to-use yet fresh features, including life-like page-turning effects and captivating animations.



The high-quality, user-friendly demo can be accessed on all network PCs, Macs, and mobile devices like the iPad, iPhone, and Android smartphones and tablets.



View the latest demo brochure through this link:

http://static.fliphtml5.com/web/demo/ipad/index.html



Providing software specialized for all forms of flipbook needs, FlipHTML5 helps customers build unique, eye-catching product catalogues, digital magazines, business presentations and photo albums.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd, headquartered in Hong Kong, is a world-leading provider of digital publishing software. The company offers a broad range of solutions for illustrated book publishers to produce digital website content, online user manuals, digital annual reports, flipping e-magazines, flip PowerPoint presentations and flip slide photo albums. With catered solutions that suit all industries, including gaming, film, fashion, and finance, FlipHTML5 is always working to help its customers redefine the publishing industry.