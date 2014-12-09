Catalogue Publishing Software by Slide HTML5 Is a Good Helper for Retailers This Holiday Season

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2014 --The digital catalog maker supplier Slide HTML5 (SlideHTML5.com) announces the launch of their online catalogue publishing software for retailers. The software makes digital catalogs easier to be shared on websites and through social media.



Slide HTML5 is the ideal solution for online retailers who would like to publish digital product catalogs. With more and more people preferring to shop online, all businesses need their product catalog to be digital and accessible online.



Slide HTML5 is provided at different price ranges, so even small businesses can afford to use it. The software makes catalogs more attractive using a sliding effect. There is also a free plan available for individual users who have no budget.



"Slide HTML5 is designed for marketing specialists and creative professionals," stated an Editor from CNET in May of 2014. "They need it for publishing interactive magazines, catalogs, brochures, presentations and other documents in HTML5 with animation.



Once the content is digital, it is instantly available across platforms whether desktop, laptop, Smart Phone or Tablet. It can also be downloaded to media such as a CD, DVD or even USB flash drive and remain completely interactive offline. Users are able to analyze target audience statistics with Real-time analytics give them deep insights and understandings into how their target audience interacts with content. They'll be able to gauge just exactly how their content is being consumed as it is being consumed.



Users can build brand engagement by using a combination of flat collateral with rich-media assets all without coding and without the use of developers. The intuitive interface and included animation tools will make professional-looking animated eye-catching content to which can be added YouTube videos, a local video player, an audio player, images, a photo slideshow, text, links, bookmarks and even other HTML5 animation.



For more information, visit http://slidehtml5.com/.