A Tale of Three Cities: The Golden Triangle Tour with Compass India Holidays

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2014 --India is possibly the most diverse nation in the world, a refined blend of remarkable cultures, ancient history, rich traditions and breathtakingly beautiful landscapes. A captivating land of incredible contrasts and paradoxes, a fusion of modernity and tradition, a journey though India is an enriching, inspiring and a transformational experience.



The magical Golden Triangle Tour in India is one of the country's most popular tourist circuits and a classic and befitting introduction to the myriad treasures of this exotic country. Comprising of three cities, Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, it gets its name from the equilateral triangle that these cities form on the map, strategically located on an equal distance of around 200-250 kilometers (125-155 miles) from each other in northern India. Explore the unique amalgamation of the historical splendors of the past and pulse of the vibrant present, as you embark on this unique sojourn.



Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd, a leading luxury travel operator has a plethora of choices and suggested itineraries for their discerning travellers .In an interesting conversation with the travel specialist from Compass India Holidays, it was mentioned that all the Golden triangle tour packages can be tweaked, customized and tailor-made entirely and can include any other destinations as per the clients preferences, pace and schedule.



He further elucidated that "A trip to North India is incomplete without the must see Golden Triangle. This specially designed theme tour provides you with a fascinating glimpse of India's royal and cultural heritage with a slice of the Imperial, Rajputana and Mughal royalty on the same platter."



The political center and capital of India, New Delhi makes up one of the cornerstones of the Golden Triangle. This bustling dynamic megalopolis reflects the many hues of the fast paced contemporary India while holding firmly to the legacy of its rich glorious past.



The teeming, buzzing souk-like bazaars of Old Delhi with its narrow alleys lead to the grand mosque-Jama Masjid and the colossal Red Fort. A cycle rickshaw ride weaving through these lanes is the best way to explore the chaotic charm of Old Delhi. Drive through tree-lined boulevards and wide avenues of New Delhi to witness the architectural brilliance of India Gate and the President's House reflecting the elegant synthesis of Indian and European traditions.



The second city on this route is Jaipur also known as the "Pink City" - a city which harmoniously blends the old and the new. Explore the historical monuments, opulent palaces and invincible forts while meandering through a labyrinth of fascinating bazaars selling textiles, blue pottery, jewelry and local handicrafts. Enjoy an elephant ascent to Amber fort, a visit to the "Palace of Winds" and the City Palace which is filled with royal memorabilia.



Arrive at Agra to complete the triangle, visit the deserted palaces and pavilions of the Mughal kingdom of Fatehpur Sikri - a World Heritage Site, en-route to the pristine white embodiment of eternal love the magnificent Taj Mahal. No words can aptly describe the visual experience of witnessing the ethereal Taj Mahal at sunset with the marble monument changing shades from orange to rose red –a scenario so pure, intense and spiritual that it leaves one in a hypnotic trance.



This Golden triangle tour could also be combined with Rishikesh and Haridwar to get a feel of the spiritual ethos of India. A paradise for nature lovers, Haridwar or the Gateway to God presents a kaleidoscope of Indian culture and civilization. It is also the starting point on the journey to the sacred sources of the rivers Ganga and Yamuna.



The evening prayer (Aarti) at dusk offered to Goddess Ganga at Har-Ki-Pauri (steps of God Hara or Shiva) is an enchanting experience and a mesmerizing spectacle to witness. The synchronized ritual of the Aarti and the sounds of the holy chants with thousands of lamps floating in the river is indeed a spellbinding sight.



Rishikesh, also known as the "Place of Sagas" is a spiritual town located in a short distance from Haridwar, at the confluence of the Chandrabhaga and Ganga and surrounded by scenic beauty of the hills on three sides. In the recent past this place has become a favorite destination of spiritual seekers and yoga practitioners. Also, International Yoga week which attracts participation from across the world is held here, every year, in February on the banks of the holy Ganga.



Compiling a must see list in India is not an easy task but this distinct and invigorating tour with Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd. initiates the discerning traveller on a short but vibrant journey of romance and exoticism, and the picture perfect memories remain embedded forever.



