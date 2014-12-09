New Providence, BS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2014 --Skill Connect, a Bahamas based start-up company, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce their new App to the public. This campaign has a funding goal of $35,000, which needs to be raised by December 28th in order to take a ready to use App to market. Skill Connect is an App that allows a user to exchange and request skill based services from other users within their personal friends list. Perhaps a person needs a plumber, or skilled childcare, a handyman, catering services, auto-repair, etc. The possibilities are as endless as the individual skills and needs. According to the creator, "Skill Connect is committed to you finding the most affordable labor to complete your tasks; by utilizing your friends and their amazing abilities."



Skill Connect uses a forum much like the social media networks nearly everyone belongs to. A person builds their online circle of friends and acquaintance, and when a Skill Connect user needs something done they can reach out to the community; which is a great economical alternative to hiring expensive professionals. Plus, a Skill Connect user has the added benefit of building a network of close ties and friends within their community. This is also beneficial to the skilled laborer because every time a person successfully completes a skilled task for another "friend" that person can "like" and recommend them to other friends which will help each individual build their professional reputation, thereby bringing more business their way. On other social media networks, a person doesn't always feel comfortable asking their "friends" for help, or they may not know that one of their friends possesses the skills and abilities that they need. However, with Skill Connect the information is on the profile and everyone on the platform is ready and willing to offer their services which makes it easier to reach out for help.



The Skill Connect team has been working very diligently with all of the idea and design ground-work for their App. They are ready to begin the next phase in development which is why they are reaching out to the crowd via their Indiegogo campaign. They plan on launching App development in December 2014, after the close of a successful campaign. Beta testing will begin in January 2015 with an official full release of the Skill Connect App in February 2015. All monies raised with this campaign will go toward hiring developers, server subscription and technologies fees, legal fees and all other related costs. As an added bonus to all of their supporters, the team is offering several perks that range in value from various Skill Connect merchandise items, to the chance to be an official Beta tester, or a members only perk in which a funder will get all of the above, plus quarterly financial reports. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About Skill Connect

Skill Connect was founded in 2010 by Nikoan Johnson when he had the great idea to bring talented people together, while helping them save money. He realized that many people have skills and abilities that their friends are not aware of. Skill Connect makes this information available to everyone in the user's circle of friends, with the purpose of connecting users through their skills and trade, and giving them a database of affordable solutions when needed.



To contact via email write to Nikoan Johnson at: nikoan@skillconnect.mobi