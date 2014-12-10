RedSn0w iOS 8.1.1 Unlock IMEI & Jailbreak for iPhone 6,5 Has Been Updated to Improve Cydia

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2014 --The Redsn0w jailbreak tool is what the jailbreak community considers to be the "Old Faithful" and starting today all iDevice owners can iOS 8 – 8.1.1 jailbreak and unlock iPhone 6,5S,5C,5,4S and iPad Air 2,3,4. Sure, plenty of other groups get in on the act with their various jailbreak utilities, but it seems as though no matter what firmware version is released, the team always comes though with alterations to its iconic tool in order to help iOS users liberate their otherwise heavily-restricted devices.



Some Unlock-Jailbreak Company updates are just minor vanity house updates or meager bug fixes, but it gives the great pleasure to announce that the just-released version 0.9.12b1 uses Absinthe's exploit to jailbreak 8.1.1 untethered for iPhone 6,5S,5C,5,4S. The fruit company's latest and greatest firmware version hasn't coughed up many bugs hitherto, but the limited jailbreak capabilities have meant that many users still haven't been able to enjoy optimal performance, until now.



The official team's website is: www.Unlok-Jailbreak.net and the Software has been downloaded by over 250,000 customers located worldwide and it can succesfully Unlock/Jailbreak iPhone 6,5S,5C iOS 8.1.1 and iPhone 4,4S or iPad Air,4,3,2. One good advantage of the software is that the jailbreaking and unlocking process is completely reversible and there will be no evidence that the iPhone has been jailbroken and unlocked . Unlock is a process that allows removing any limitations imposed on iPad, iPhone users by Apple and it helps them to gain access to the command line of the operating system 8.1.1 and 8.0.2 to iOS 8.

ios 8.1.1 Jailbreak.



How the new unlock works ? If the iPhone is locked to a particular carrier, it can be truly frustrating. Some iPhones will only work with a SIM card provided to the carrier they're locked to – O2, EE or Vodafone, for example. But there are ways to unlock your iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus so that you can use any SIM card on networks like: AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Telstra, T-mobile, Optus, Vodafone, Telstra, Three, Virgin, SFR, Moviestar, Telia, Telenor, Vodafone, Tele 2, O2 from USA, UK, Australia, France, Canada, Germany and others thanks to the http://www.Unlock-Jailbreak.net Team



Experts say "On unlocked iPhone peoples don't have to be tied to any single cell phone carrier." Instead, they can easily switch between carriers to capitalize on deals or take advantage of a sale. Users can save dollars in roaming charges by slipping a different SIM card into their phone while abroad.



About Cydia

Cydia for Jailbreak and Unlock iPhone 6,5S,5C,5,4S iOS 8.1.1 to iOS 8 gets its own share of spammy, unprofessional apps. They have presented best cydia apps of 2014 for iOS 8.0+, iPhone 6,5S,5C,5,4s, iPad Air 2 and other newer devices. These apps will no doubt work on earlier firmwares too, but they have been designed for the new iOS 8.1.1 and people should run them on the new devices too.



Official Unlock and Jailbreak

Daniel Andrews

New York,NY

USA

http://www.Unlock-Jailbreak.net

service@unlock-jailbreak.net