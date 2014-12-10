Personalized, Portable, Powerful, Clean Caffeine

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2014 --Punch'd Gummies are grown-up versions of those familiar little gummy bears we enjoyed as children. The sugar and unpleasant additives have been taken out, and a natural caffeine boost was added. The gummy bear vitamin craze has paved the way for Punch'd Gummies and has educated consumers on this easy and convenient way to

supplement nutrition. These are not candy or an energy drink; they are a new entry in the category of "functional foods".



Punch'd Gummies uses a caffeine formulation called Punch'd Energy. Punch'd Energy is scientifically developed IP that will also be used in other products as well as follow on formulations. Punch'd Energy holds a competitive advantage in the market place through continual research, development and market testing focused on caffeine's inherent bitterness.



About Punch'd Gummies

Punch'd Energy is a newly formed personal energy product company specializing in a unique caffeine delivery system. The Company vision is to develop life enhancing consumer products without the unnecessary sugars and additives. Punchd Gummies represent the next step in the evolution of personal energy products.



For more information, visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/punch-d-energy/x/8860745