New York Rock Band Rony's Insomnia Announce "Count to Ten" Album Release

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2014 --With the release of their debut album album, "Count to Ten," New York alternative rock band Rony's Insomnia introduces an eclectic mix of emotionally themed ballads and classic acoustic rock. A collection of 10 cinematic-style tracks, each highlighting the beautifully composed vocals of the band's front woman and lead guitarist Rony Corcos, "Count to Ten" shows why this group of musicians have quickly become a fixture within New York city's nightlife scene. "Count to Ten" is now available on iTunes, Spotify, BandCamp, SoundCloud and on CD Baby at: http://buff.ly/1zGMQrR



Consisting of band members: Rony Corcos (vocals/guitar), John Naeder (guitar/keyboard), Jordan Lipp (drums) and Yvans Jean-Michel (bass); Rony's Insomnia has played several festival and venues in the New York area and have garnered a loyal audience throughout the city. The first single to be released from the album, "Seven Minutes," written and composed by Rony is a mesmerizing tune that balance's her broad vocal range and illuminates her musical talent.



The official "Seven Minutes" music video is available on Youtube at: http://buff.ly/1zGOg5H



"Rony's Insomnia's work is just absolutely beautiful... sublime even," said John Colson of Vents Magazine. These are some of the most gorgeous pieces of music I've had the pleasure of listening to. Acoustic, chilled out dreamy folk / rock ballads that will enrich your life."



In addition to the new album, Rony will be going on a solo European tour starting this month until February 1. The tour will include stops in: Reykjavik (Iceland), London (UK), Berlin (GER), Paris (FR), Barcelona (Spain) and Tel Aviv (Israel). Over the last few years Rony's Insomnia has played festivals like New York's 'Meany', CMJ Festival and performed monthly in New York staples such as Rockwood Music Hall, The Living Room, Pianos, Brooklyn Bowl, The City Winery, BB King's and Tarrytown music hall.



About Rony's Insomnia

Rony's Insomnia is a New York based rock band led by Israeli artist and front woman Rony Corcos (Singer-Songwriter, Lead Guitarist and Producer). The band includes John Naeder (Guitar and Keys), Jordan Lipp (Drums) and Yvans Jean-Michel (Bass). Rony's music was said to be emotional, intelligent, cinematic and epic. In her songs, Rony combines elements from her origins (Israel), from her Rock&Roll core and from years of playing Jazz and Blues professionally. Being a pioneer in today's lead female guitarist movement, a virtuoso on the Electric Guitar and voice and equipped with an incredibly talented group of musicians - Rony's Insomnia is a must see performance.



Official website: http://www.RonysInsomnia.com