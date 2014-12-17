St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2014 --Nicholas Viviano, a specialist in the fitness and weight loss industry, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to bring his "Fit & Fast Food" healthy food line to the public. This campaign has a funding goal of $32,000, which needs to be raised by January 6th in order to make his idea a reality. Fit & Fast Food is an inspired alternative to unhealthy fast food, and focuses on everyone who truly cares about their health. Life often gets hectic, and even though people want to eat healthy, it isn't always convenient which is why fast food is so popular. However, when a person is leaving the gym and feeling great after a work-out, the last thing they want to do is stop at a fast food joint and undo all of the progress they just made with their work-out. That is where the Fit & Fast Food line will help.



Fit & Fast Food will be available from mobile vendors in front of nearly every popular gym or fitness facility. Viviano wants everyone to feel good about his product, knowing they made the healthy choice. He states, "I've been in the fitness and health industry for 36 years. After achieving my own personal goals, I discovered helping others achieve theirs was just as rewarding." The Fit & Fast Food items will be convenient, tasty and affordable. They are designed to "mimic the fast food items we have grown to love" Viviano states. The food line will include multiple breakfast items, burgers, wraps, tacos, hot dogs, French fries, sweet potato fries, salads, pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, and assorted organic vegetables. The team is also planning on carrying multiple vegetarian options as well. All of the food is healthy and focuses on the tastes that people are accustomed to in order to help them stay on track with their weight loss and fitness goals. One of the number one reasons that people lose focus of their goals when dieting is due to the fact that diet food often tastes bland. All Fit & Fast Food items are made to conquer this problem, and will be available in 4 levels according to a person's individual tastes. That means it will be easier to stay focused and not lose track because a person is craving a fatty, sweet or salty taste sensation.



The team behind this idea has been hard at work creating recipes that fit very specific health and fitness goals. Viviano proudly states that "Many of these items have been put together with secret recipes of my full-blooded Italian great-great grandmother", while the other recipes were created by a member of the team who is also a Master Chef. All of the Fit & Fast Food creations have been tried and tested to make certain they are up to the companies very high standards. With all of the essential groundwork, recipes and planning stages completed, the team is now ready to make this idea a reality which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. As an added bonus, the team is offering several perks to all of their supporters. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a thank you perk which enable a supporter to follow the campaign, to various merchandise items, fitness tools, and the chance to benefit from a weight loss coach and personal trainer. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About Fitness Form Fundamentals

Fitness Form Fundamentals was founded by Nicholas Viviano who has 36 years of experience as a weight loss coach, wellness coordinator, personal trainer and nutrition adviser. He enjoys helping people achieve their weight loss and fitness goals, and takes pride in watching them succeed. This is what inspired him to come up with the Fit & Fast Food idea.



