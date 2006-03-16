Gold Group Announces Record Setting Year

Clark, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2006 -- Gold Group, a strategic business development and marketing consultancy, announced today it topped $1 million in revenues during 2005, its second consecutive year of growth in excess of 100 percent.



“We were thrilled to exceed the $1 million mark in revenues so quickly and we are on pace to double our revenues again in 2006,” said Bob Gold, managing partner. “Our growth comes from the fact that we have significantly increased the revenue and profitability of our clients by changing the way they sell and market.”



The firm has a roster of mid-sized New Jersey clients including Datacolor, Cozzoli Machine Company, CMSC Spirits Group and Cowan, Gunteski, and Co., P.A., as well as a national portfolio that includes accounts such as Kelly Services, Oxfam America and NewYork-Presbyterian.



“We chose Gold Group to help us create and execute an online strategy for our new affiliate CG Healthcare Solutions, LLC,” said Eileen Monesson, marketing director of Cowan, Gunteski, and Co., Toms River, one of the leading accounting and profitability consulting firms in New Jersey. “The professionalism, strategic insights and quick implementation from my Gold Group account team were critical in making the launch of CG Healthcare Solutions a successful one. We would highly recommend the Gold Group to any business that is serious about executing a results-driven marketing strategy.”



