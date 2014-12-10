New Slide HTML5 for Users to Convert PDF to HTML5 Brochure

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2014 --Meet the leading technology provider for digital publishing solutions at Slide HTML5 and get ready to offer a media-rich experience for viewers. It has never been so effortless to create interactive online brochures with rich visual content experiences from PDF. This is an excellent way to create a unique digital edition experience with HTML5 technology. Never before range of interactive features which exceeds any other software solution in the industry of digital publishing. All that is needed to be done is import PDF and place the text, images and video according as per preferences, and get a digital brochure that is ready to be shared with everybody.



What makes the technology superior to others?



- With completely DIY, it is fully customizable, and one can pick from a variety of pre-designed templates to make beautiful PDF to HTML5 brochure.



- There are hundreds of templates to pick from with custom backgrounds, colors, buttons and other features.



- Create digital catalog in HTML5 that will work on nearly mobile devices such as Android phones, Android tablets, iPhone, iPad, etc.



- Real-time analytics offer publishers immediate interactions from target viewers and what they think about content on a website.



One gets the advantage of the expertise and experiences the technical support specialists, developers, and analysts. Create personal or business brochures as importing source file from PowerPoint, PDF, Word or other formats is so easy. Anyone can create beautiful and interactive content experiences, even if they have no prior experience. No need to be a professional animator to make this eye-catching digital content.



Grab the chance and make use of technology to engage viewers and readers with enriched content. One can add local video player, YouTube video, image, text, link, photo slideshow, and HTML5 animation. Once ready, the project can be transferred to CD, DVD or flash. Go ahead and use the media-rich assets to create presentations for publications, training, management, marketing communications, etc. to offer customers an engaging experience about service or products wherever they are. Easy to share the link anywhere and with anyone. This is a fantastic and useful technology that is sure to overhaul the way brochures are created and shared. It is simply freaking brilliant and is really going to impress people.



Visit the website right now to customize brochures and have full control on how they should be presented. The technology is easy and very simple to use.



About Slide HTML5

Slide HTML5 is well known for its Slide HTML5 technology to publish interactive brochures, articles, photo albums, etc. Get free after-sale service and support.



Web address

http://slidehtml5.com/