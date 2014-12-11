Slide HTML5 - A New Perfect Solution for Interactive Online Magazine Publishing

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2014 --Among other things the explosion of the information technology aims to improve the communication and enhance the business results. This is exactly what Slide HTML5™, one of the leading technology providers of e-magazine software, had in mind when creating Slide HTML5, easy to use interactive online magazine publishing software that provides its users with a peerless digital edition experience. The software is user-friendly and considerate, so its use presents an effortless and satisfactory experience even for the beginners.



With Slide HTML5 it has never been easier and simpler to create and publish beautiful interactive digital content like catalogs, magazines, brochures, tutorials, presentations and many others. People can register an account for no cost, and upload unlimited number of PDF and PowerPoint files that will automatically be converted into HTML5-based interactive magazines online. This software is an ideal channel that enables its users to reach an audience that couldn't be reached with paper catalogs or magazines, making the content promptly available across all digital platforms and social channels.



Slide HTML5 can be installed on Mac and Windows computers and it offers a unique digital experience providing both online cloud version and offline desktop version of its publishing software. Besides that, Slide HTML5 offers a wide variety of interactive features that surpasses any other software solution in the digital publishing industry. The cloud version comes up with fewer features than the desktop version, but users can also download the offline desktop version to enjoy more features when necessary. With the desktop version, users can even add rich multimedia elements, slides and animation effects into their books.



At this moment over 30,000 customers in more than 120 countries are using the Slide HTML5 platform and software. In order to provide its users with products and services of the highest quality, the Slide HTML5 support team is always available and ready to answer all the questions and solve any problem that may occur. Furthermore, the company continually adds new features to help users stay ahead of industry trends, growing at the same time its digital solutions.



About Slide HTML5

Slide HTML5 is a leading HTML5 digital publishing software company that is backed by a team of dedicated software developers.