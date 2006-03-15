Amplusnet to Launch New Release of Cyclope Internet Filtering Proxy

Targu Mures, Mures, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2006 -- Cyclope Internet Filtering Proxy monitors the entire internet traffic of a network and blocks the access to websites according to the chosen filter. The present release allows: specified URL, keyword and file type (application, archive, Shockwave and Flash, audio and video, incoming and outgoing cookies) filtering, has a new intuitive and easy-to-use web interface and an automated reporting option.



This solution comes to help companies decrease web browsing for personal use, eliminate explicit content sites form being accessed during working hours, protect the network against online threats, and discourage the download of unlicensed software and other materials. Cyclope Internet Filtering Proxy is also an Internet Sharing Software, capable of providing Internet access to multiple computers via a single Internet connection. It allows the entire network to connect to Internet simultaneously through one proxy providing secured web browsing, download and transfer files, chat and email.



Amplusnet is committed to develop and market state of the art monitoring solutions for improving employee productivity and increased profits. Trial version is available at: http://amplusnet.com/products/internet-filtering/download.htm.



Amplusnet is a privately owned company operating in the field of developing software solutions for improving business processes and also in offering ICT consulting services. The company became Microsoft Gold Certified Partner as a result of achieving ISV (Independent Software Vendor) and Business Intelligence competence, due to cutting edge solutions developed by Microsoft Certified Professionals.

