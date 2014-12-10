Legendary Arch-Researcher Aurangzeb Hafi's Polygonal Research Turns Pharmaceutics' Ladders Upside Down, - A Giant Breakthrough in Disability Prevention

Lahore, Pakistan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2014 --Featured Breaking News: UNESCO-SAARC Academic Alliance. A polygonal research progeny named Aurangzeb Hafi's IRT Model of Terato-kinetics and 'Trans-positional Theory of Iatro-teratogenicity', critically and shockingly reveals enough-provable linkage and incontestable 'causal relationships' between certain medications and multiple forms of disabilities among newly born as well as unborn babies.



The first categorical research model on 'Terato-kinetic Sciences', has been demonstrated through a multi-academic scientific research colloquia, at Higher Education Commission Pakistan, under the aegis of UNESCO-SAARC Academic Alliance. The polygonal colloquia started by December 03, the UN-IDPD 2014.



The cutting-edge research document, that is primed for over 1900 universities of the globe, is an outcome of nearly 1.5 decades' inquiry-probings on the subject-matter by the multidisciplinary arch-researcher Professor Qadhi Aurangzeb Hafi.



Evidence-based, well documented statistical records of nearly 685-795 million disables of the world, when co-related with data analysis, quite shockingly endorse enough-provable linkages and incontestable 'causal relationships' between fetal 'iatro-teratogenecity' and multiple forms of disabilities among newly born and unborn babies.



The term 'iatro-teratogenesis' or iatro-teratogenicity refers to the deadly spectacle-manifestations and pandemic out-breaks of 'irrational medications' that are administered during pregnancy or in lactation periods.



Despite the huge developments and massive encroachments in 'medical measures' like vaccine-inoculations, the past 45 years have witnessed an enormous rise in complexities of pre-birth as well as post-birth disabilities. Diverse manifolds of new 'Types & Forms' of structural as well as functional abnormalities have appeared on the medical scene. More the medical advancements claim to reach the paramount of success, more the graph of disability-centered consequential complexities tends to reach the maxima of the recorded human history.



Notably, most of the prevalent drug-formulations are predominantly based on complex chemical-compositions, which, essentially, do pose serious threats to the physio-chemical synchrony of fetal tissues—thus, eventually leaving the baby on severe vulnerabilities of life-long disabilities-- both, structural as well as functional.



Not only are these embryonically 'non-compatible' hefty drug-formulations hard to be absorbed by the fetal tissues,---but also their chemical structures remain intransigently 'tough-enough' to be broken down and processed by the fetal cells in the same time-frame and interval-break-intermissions, as those of the mother's body-cells.



During this course of ultimate 'dis-synchrony' in complex dynamic-interplay of chemicals and human body, the fetal body-cells are left with no margin-latitudes other than bearing heavy toxic burdens at the very initial stages of cell-formations and organogenesis—and, ultimately persisting on worstly devastating complexities, in forms of permanent physical or mental abnormalities.



At very core of the problem, under-lying source-reason is 'irrational & obscured medication'— Irrational, because---how can it be rationalized to alleviate the common-cold symptoms, or to relieve the ordinary headaches of a mother at the 'very cost of life-long disabilities' of the baby.



"I remain definite on indicating and wouldn't hesitate to keep on stating and restating it 'irrational, irrational…and irrational medication---because,-- how can it hold any sense of rationality to relieve the temporary pains or nasal-aching's flu of a mother at the price-charge of multiple forms of complex and deep-rooted permanent disabilities in the baby", forcefully denounces Qadhi Al-Hafi, criticizing and strongly condemning the predominant 'medicine-prescribing' customs and the prevalent tradition massively practiced in the medical world.



"And obscured,---understandably, due to the identical fact that most of the prevalent drug-compositions are, embryonically non-compatible, but nonetheless these are administered during pregnancy—because--however, they do bear the fascinating enough 'safety-signs' like '100% secure for both,--'the mother and the baby' and 'no adverse-effects noted'…etc.



The chemical mechanism of these drugs is not that simple as publicized by these 'allegedly false' and massively 'misleading safety-claims', that are made by the corporate controllers of medical world—the pharmaceutics' giants.



"These 'silent & salient genocides' are then promoted through highly crafted and 'well-tailored' campaigns involving these 'profiteers-backed' media and 100% biased, pre-inclined research studies that are funded, predisposed and 'course-plotted' by the same parties, who, by these 'pseudo-research-studies' insist to keep-on showcasing their drugs as the 'safest magic-pills' which remain bound for acting the same way on the 'baby's body-cells as on the 'mother's body-cells'---since---the drugs must follow and not act out of the way, that is dictated by the pharmaceutic's masters---because they produced it…", denounces the cautioning study on teratology, that is going to change the way, the world looks at the 'phenomenon of disability'.



"On one hand, the drug-promotion experts have been on their best in purposefully obscuring and distorting the real facts-- they can be able to. Whilst on other the hand, the academic part of the picture, which is responsible for endorsing such claims, seems completely pre-determined by the same nefarious-schema. "…the academia's research pendulum continuous to swing on profiteers' course-plottings---bound to be destined within the limits as prescribed by their corporate-masters" enunciates Prof. Qadhi Aurangzeb Al-Hafi in a well-articulated criticizing way during the demonstrational continuums of the research colloquia.



Most of the drug-studies carry an 'essential bias' on face of the research, rather than the intellectual fairness and academic impartiality. "Institutional neutrality, laissez-fairness are no longer the academic integrity traits in the medical world", expresses further Dr. Aurangzeb Hafi.



Also there befall certain food-additives, stabilizers, pesticides, indigenous toxic agents of 'ultra-smart utilities', dental amalgams, and contrast media intense radiation, that pose the same disastrous teratogenic effect to the womb, by crossing the mother's placenta.



"Such drugs and chemical-compositions must be brought under strict international legislation, in order to safeguard the lives of massive proportions of 'unborn babies', that prone to predisposal of detrimental devastations" pleads the research cessation.



This is the forth-rightly stark 'crux' of the devastating 'perplex-crisis' that has been documented by a ground-breaking research on disability-prevention perspectives-foci.



The tri-fold thematic research reflects a thorough synthesis, filtered through methodical analysis of the prevalent crisis, and systematically sheds light on 'corporate-medical-stigma' behind the dilemma under-focus.



The demonstrations encompassed the indicators and parameters to be employed for drawing the 'lines-of-demarcation' amid the 'timing-factor' inter-differentiations for the 'time-intervals' required for drug-processing by the mother's body and those by the fetal-tissues.



The IRT model and theory was demonstrated through a multi-academic scientific research colloquia, at Higher Education Commission, Pakistan. The colloquia consisted of 21thematic orientations, 18 confluences, 11 symposia and over 19 scientific demonstrations and 5 thematic confabs.



The UN-IDPD 2014 demonstration session of IRT model was organized at the Higher Education Commission. Well-attended by academicians from all over the country, the auspicious demonstration event was presided over by the Minister of Special Education, Disables' Empowerment and Rehabilitation Mr. Asif Saeed Manais. An assembly of high-profiled inter-disciplinary experts participated into the panel discussions and the thematic confab.



Professor-emeritus Dr. Zaki, Dr. Ch. Muhammad Ashraf, Mr. Fazil Cheema, Dr. Shafiq Jullandhry, Dr. Sohail Zafar Cheema and Col. (R) Azhar Saleem also expressed their deep sense of concern regarding the issue and paid salutations to the upright accomplishments of Professor Dr. Aurangzeb Hafi, in the area of disability prevention.



Dr. Khalida M Khan, holder of the UNESCO chair at PU, who is also a post-doc moderator of SAIRI research initiatives at SAARC-UNESO alliance, presented a brief summary of the first Post DESPO report of 2014, the KAKHTAH multiversity, and extended special tributes to Prof. Hafi, on the official launch of IRT model, on behalf of the UNESCO and the University of Punjab.



"By virtue of Prof. Hafi's worthy contributions, Pakistan, incontrovertibly, now, stands on verge of becoming the world's 'research capital', in disability-centered realm-orbs of scholastic academic foci" expressed Dr. E.M. Nawaratne and Dr. Faisar N.M. in their message.



The honorable chief guest Minister Asif Saeed Manais gave his closing address and complimented the pioneering efforts made by the IRT Model's principal investigator Professor Qadhi Aurangzeb Al Hafi. On behalf of the ministry and the government, he applauded the research work and the self-less dedicated efforts put in by Prof. Hafi.



Prof. Hafi, who, by his compositions and dispositions, is never preordained of 'targeting the soft targets' is once again destined for not only high artifice-pretensed stakes of reputation but also for more severer consequences forthwith, as Prof. Hafi's legal advisor has been reportedly cautioned, during the proceeding of filing the petition for a legal frame-working against the spread of 'Iatro-teratogens' through the UN and 'International Court of Justice' in the 'Human Rights Frame-Work' perspectives.



Well-observed by the academic luminaries across the globe, the landmark reference work has been gazed at as "magnum-opus research pinnacle" of the subject to date.



Key-concern of Dr. Aurangzeb Hafi's research is circumscribed in the 'frame-of-reference' of 'disability-prevention'—'before-the-occurrence', by means of addressing the diverse spectrums of the underlying 'causal-factors'. Dr. Hafi served as head of several projects concerning the disable population during Tsunami-2004, and maintained liaisons with UN and concerned agencies thereof.



About Professor Aurangzeb Hafi

Professor Aurangzeb Hafi is also credited for being the first, who identified the 'teratogenic effect' of the toxic-remnants in subsoil water, posed-over by to ecologically non-compatible modern sewage and drainage systems--as they leave heavy toxic-remnants for under-ground water reserves, especially in Asian and African countries, where exist no regulatory measures concerning the eco-sustainability and essential environmental protection. Being the principal investigator of SAARC Sector's Academic Alliance on Hydro-toxicological Study, Prof. Hafi has demonstrated stark indications on the situation, that have been recognized at the UN level.



The bench-mark research brings forth sensitive-most questions and key-concerns to be addressed by the global hierarchies including UN, and henceforth, calls for international legislation on the subject-matter.



Prof Hafi's thought-pricking and mind-shattering research is also a judiciously upright and a timidly sane call to the collective conscience of the world to come forth to raise voice for those, who are unable to raise their voice for themselves—the babies, yet unborn—prone to severe life-long disabilities—the voiceless—the disables—the neglected part of society.



