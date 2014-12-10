Jones Moving & Storage Remind Phoenix Residents What Can and Cannot Be Moved

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2014 --While Jones Moving & Storage is willing to take the majority of items to a new home, there are some things moving companies don't recommend putting in a moving truck. It's important to check with each specific moving company to get to know their policies better, but as a general rule these are the items moving companies generally advise their customers to move themselves.
What should be moved personally:
Photo albums
Money
Checkbooks
Jewelry
Financial Documents
Medical records
Medication
Car Keys
Personal mementos
Open top boxes
Large Pottery
While most companies will insure your belongings in the event that they were damaged during the move, we advise transporting irreplaceable items yourself.
Things we will not transport:
Explosives
Chemicals/Acids
Flammable items
Weapons
Pesticides
Poisons
For further questions about what can and cannot be moved by Jones Moving & Storage, please call 602-944-1413.
