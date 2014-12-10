Jones Moving & Storage Remind Phoenix Residents What Can and Cannot Be Moved

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2014 --While Jones Moving & Storage is willing to take the majority of items to a new home, there are some things moving companies don't recommend putting in a moving truck. It's important to check with each specific moving company to get to know their policies better, but as a general rule these are the items moving companies generally advise their customers to move themselves.



What should be moved personally:



Photo albums

Money

Checkbooks

Jewelry

Financial Documents

Medical records

Medication

Car Keys

Personal mementos

Open top boxes

Large Pottery



While most companies will insure your belongings in the event that they were damaged during the move, we advise transporting irreplaceable items yourself.



Things we will not transport:



Explosives

Chemicals/Acids

Flammable items

Weapons

Pesticides

Poisons



For further questions about what can and cannot be moved by Jones Moving & Storage, please call 602-944-1413.



About Jones Moving and Storage

Out of all the residential moving companies Phoenix has to offer, none is as caring and experienced as Jones Moving and Storage. As trusted Phoenix commercial movers, we handle every client belonging like our own. If you're looking for a trusted residential and commercial moving company you can count on, look no further than Jones Moving.



