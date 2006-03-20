International Water Feature Design Firm Launches New Resource Website

Fort Collins, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2006 -- With over 25 years of experience designing a variety of water features throughout the world, Waterline Studios Inc. owner Dominic Shaw has developed a fundamental understanding of the balance between project quality and maintenance costs.



“Over the years of our experience, Waterline Studios has found that there is no one way to design or build a fountain, and that many different approaches can achieve the same result. We have an open-minded approach to designs that we influence from the concept stage, as well as work that we execute from other's conceptual and schematic plans,” says owner Dominic Shaw.



Waterline Studios’ project experience includes architectural fountains, interactive water feature, themed environments, lake and stream systems, botanical and children’s gardens, resort pools and water feature renovation. Design services including hydraulic and electrical design, custom water effects, underwater and landscape lighting design, water quality management, construction documentation, prototype testing, and artwork coordination.



“We take great pride in our attention to architectural detail, and our experience in building works allows us to comment on and assist with many different levels of the design including architecture, finishes, waterproofing, structural issues and civil works,” says Shaw.



“The easiest thing for us to do is to provide information early in the process so that our clients can make informed decisions that will affect the design, construction and operation of the water feature. We work with our clients to provide as much information as possible to make the water feature a success.”



