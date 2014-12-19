Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2014 --As Christmas is pending near, many people might have already started the preparation for their family parties by collecting Christmas-themed movies to get into the spirit of the holy day. To celebrate the biggest day of the year as well as embrace the upcoming New Year, TunesKit, an innovative multimedia software provider, would like to share Christmas joys together with customers worldwide by introducing an all-in-one solution to help movie fans convert any Christmas movies purchased from iTunes Store to all kinds of popular mobile devices for playback.



This solution is closely tied to TunesKit's featured product - iTunes DRM Video Converter which is available in both Mac and Windows versions. As the world's best iTunes DRM removal tool, it was developed to remove DRM restriction from iTunes movie purchases as well as rentals while converting the DRM-locked M4V video files to common MP4 format with zero quality loss. This smart iTunes DRM removal software comes with an easy-to-use interface which makes it handy to process the whole DRM removing in three steps only. Users only need to add the iTunes movie files, choose the output settings, and it will do all the rest job to convert Christmas movies and TV shows or any other videos downloaded from iTunes to multiple devices and media players such as Samsung, HTC, Nokia, Nexus, Kindle Fire, VLC, Chromecast, HDTV, etc.



Get Over 40% Off Christmas Discount on TunesKit iTunes DRM Video Converter



Currently, this all-in-one iTunes DRM Video Converter is available in TunesKit's 2014 Christmas Special Promotion, according to which customers are supposed to save $25 which is 40% off discount from the original $59.95 price on either TunesKit iTunes DRM Remover for Mac or TunesKit iTunes DRM Remover for Windows during the Christmas season. That's to say, customers only need to pay $34.95 for each product and they can easily convert any DRM-ed movies from iTunes to various portable devices for watching.



This special Christmas offer is time limited and will expire on January 10, 2015.



For more details of this special deal, please visit the official site of TunesKit: http://www.tuneskit.com



About TunesKit

TunesKit Studio is a professional multimedia software developer dedicated to providing the best iTunes DRM removal solutions and services, including both Mac and Windows versions of iTunes DRM Video Converter to customers throughout the world. As a reliable DRM removal solution provider, TunesKit also offers free life-long software upgrade and prompt online support for users. All DRM products sold on TunesKit are home edition for personal use only.



